MOTORCYCLING: Fisher flying for personal best

Following a mutual agreement Sammy Coventry has left G&S Racing Kawasaki and the team now consists of Tom Fisher who rode well at Snetterton on Sunday to record 18th place in the sixth round of the Superstock 1000 Championship.

Fisher completed his free practice on Friday in 21st position and after rectifying a technical issue, he went one better to take 20th place on Saturday in qualifying to start the 16-lap race on Sunday from the seventh row.

As the race began, Fisher maintained his position before making a move to 19th passing Barry Teasdale on lap three.

He became embroiled in a four-rider battle for 18th place with positions being exchanged throughout the remainder of the race with Fisher finally getting the better of his fellow riders and moving to the front of the group in 18th place on the penultimate lap.

Fisher held his position through the last lap to take the chequered flag for 18th place at the end of a highly competitive and exciting race.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “After changes within the team it was down to Tom to fly the flag for G&S Racing Kawasaki.

“He rode well this weekend and once we finally got the set-up right he was flying.

“He recorded his personal best lap time during the race, shaving a further 1.2 seconds from his best ever times at Snetterton.

“The Superstock class is highly competitive and has some class riders racing in it.

“For Tom to be battling for position in a grid of some 34 riders and to finish well up the field is a good indication of what can be achieved by our team.

“A lot of the riders, including Tom, had an issue with fuel.

“Because the races are now extended in length plus the pace is fast, riders are finding they are either running out or getting very low on fuel.

“Tom found the fuel light came on with three laps to go and the engine was spluttering towards the end of the last lap.

“He was lucky to finish the race but some riders actually pulled out because they had run completely out of fuel.

“This needs to be looked at before the next round as we have two 20 and one 15 lap-races.

“Thanks to all our sponsors and supporters for their input – their support is valued so much.”

The next round is at Brands Hatch over the weekend of July 21-23.