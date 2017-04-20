MOTORCYCLING: First point of season for G&S Racing Kawasaki team

Sammy Coventry was the rider of the day in the G&S Racing Kawasaki team as he scored their first point of the new season at Brands Hatch in Monday’s Superstock 1000 race by finishing in 15th place.

He was 18th in Sunday’s 50-mile race while Tom Fisher registered 25th and 24th in the two races and Ben Luxton was unlucky to crash in the Superstock 600 event.

Starting the 50-mile race from an eighth row grid position, Coventry didn’t get the best of starts and found himself down in 27th place at the end of the first lap.

But he began his recovery and picked off riders on each lap until he made it up to 18th place on lap 25.

He began to reign in the rider ahead who had an advantage of three seconds over him but ,although he shaved over a second from his time on the next lap, the race was brought to an early end when rain began to fall and a result was declared on positions at 27 laps which gave him an 18th-place finish.

In the shorter 24-lap race on Monday, Coventry again was slow to get away but he set about making up places - picking off riders on every lap until he reached 17th place on lap 16.

He was some way behind the next rider but began to reel him in and on lap 19 passed both Matej Smrz and Branden Elliott to take up 15th position.

Too far away from the next rider, he had to settle for a fine 15th place to pick up his first championship point for G&S Racing Kawasaki.

Meanwhile, Fisher was struggling with the electronics on his Kawasaki and started the 50-mile race from the ninth row.

He made steady progress through to 25th when the race was stopped and was placed on the 10th row for Monday’s second race.

He got away to a good start and was 27th on lap one before moving up to 26th one lap later.

He continued his forward moves, finally reaching 24th place at the midway stage of the race and rode a lonely race to the chequered flag at the end of the 24 laps to secure 24th position.

In the Stock 600 class, Luxton began his race from the sixth row and became embroiled in a battle for position within a large group of riders.

He had broken into the top 10 and battling with Ryan Vickers for eighth place.

But he hit the bump at Druids Hairpin on lap 15 and slid unhurt from his machine, his race over.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “We are delighted Sammy has given us our first point of the season.

“He has settled to the big bike really well and is full of confidence.

“Tom has been struggling with the electronics on his Kawasaki but, although he isn’t keen on the Indy circuit at Brands, he brought the bike home in both races.

“Ben was unlucky, he was going really well and was looking at a strong top 10 result but when he hit the bump at Druids it caught him out and down he went.

“But on the positive note he is a good little rider and should do well for us.

“We will be at the official BSB test at Oulton so hopefully we can iron out a few niggles and find a good set up in preparation for the next round.”

The next round is at Oulton Park from April 29 to May 1.