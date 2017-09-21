MOTORCYCLING: Clarke unhurt in crash

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke was unhurt after crashing out of 10th place in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship race.

After major changes were made to the set-up, his lap times improved during free practice and he qualified for a start from the sixth row at Oulton Park.

Clarke passsed Daniel Drayton on lap seven to move into 10th place but his race was over when he lost the rear and crashed unhurt at Knickerbook a few seconds later.

Clarke said: “It was my fault as I squirted the power on a bit too quickly and it was a shame as with the new set-up I was making major progress.”

Clarke’s draperRACING team-mate Tommy Philp was 14th and 11th in the two races for the 10th round of the British Supersport Championship.

The next round is at Assen in the Netherlands on October 1 where Philp will be joined on the grid by Clarke who has been granted a ride.