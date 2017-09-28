MOTORCYCLING: Clarke ready to gain extra experience

The draperRACING team travel to the Netherlands this weekend for the penultimate round of the British Supersport Championship.

Kirton’s Aaron Clarke is expected to join Tommy Philp on the starting grid for the two races at Assen plus he is hoping to ride in the Dutch championship as well.

Clarke does not have a round of his Stock 600 class but will gain experience from joining the Supersport grid in preparation for his final round at Brands Hatch in two weeks.

He is anxious to make a good impression in the Supersport class, although he will be lacking in power racing on the standard Yamaha R6 that he usually rides in the Stock 600 class.

Clarke said: “I have applied to enter the British Supersport races at Assen and also the Dutch race which combines Superbike and Supersport riders but until we arrive at the circuit I won’t know for sure if I have a place on the grid of both classes.”

Philp has been enjoying a run of good results and is hoping to continue with that at the Cathedral of Speed on Sunday.

He will have the benefit of the new engine which has been checked over and refitted in preparation for the Assen races.

It should give him more speed and the opportunity to remain in touch with the race leaders.

Last time out at Oulton Park he was hoping to race with the new engine but he only completed a few laps of qualifying before the engine blew.

It was a race against time to put the old engine back in but despite being placed a long way back on the grid, Philp was able to complete both races in the points.

This time the new engine will be in place prior to free practice and Philp is confident the fault has been rectified.

Supersport

Friday: free practice – 9.35am & 2.35pm.

Saturday: qualifying – 10.55am; Sprint race (12 laps) – 3.40pm.

Sunday: warm-up 9.52am; Feature race (15 laps) – 3.35pm.

BeNeCup for Superbike and Supersport

Saturday: qualifying – 12.40pm.

Sunday: qualifying – 8.40am; race (14 laps) – 1.10pm.