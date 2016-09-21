MOTORCYCLING: Clarke crashes out at Donington Park

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke was unfortunate to hit a bump and crash his draperRACING Yamaha in the Supersport 600 class at Donington Park.

He was looking promising for another top 10 result having qualified well in 19th place to start from the seventh row and moving up into 12th on the first lap.

The safety car came out to allow for the track to be cleared following a crash and Clarke was in 10th place.

He was running very close to the group ahead and poised to move forward but he hit a bump on the track at Goddards and crashed unhurt, his race over.

Clarke said: “I am gutted to crash out of 10th place, especially as I knew that bump was there and had missed it all weekend when qualifying!”

Meanwhile, team-mate Tommy Philp rode to 14th and 17th places in the British Supersport races.

The penultimate round is at Assen in the Netherlands on September 30 to October 2.

Clarke will go along to help the team but his final race in the Superstock 600 class is at Brands Hatch on October 16.