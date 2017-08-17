MOTORCYCLING: Chance for team-mates to impress at home

Both draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp will contest the next round of their respective championships on home tarmac at Cadwell Park this weekend.

Philp will be riding in the two British Supersport races at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit and was at the track last week for a test.

Despite the poor weather conditions, he was able to find a good wet set-up so if it is raining he will be well prepared.

He was able to iron out some niggling problems with the Yamaha and is confident he will be on the case when the riders take to the track for free practice.

Clarke is also relishing the chance to ride at his local circuit where last year he recorded a strong seventh place and he will be seeking to replicate that on Sunday.

He races in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 class – improving his results and lap times with every outing.

Supersport

Friday: free practice 9.05am, 2pm.

Saturday: qualifying 11.05am, Sprint race (12 laps) 5.15pm.

Sunday: warm-up 10.20am, Feature race (16 laps) 3.40pm.

Superstock 600

Friday: free practice 9am, 4.15pm.

Saturday: qualifying 11.45am.

Sunday: warm-up 8.52am, race (12 laps) 10.45am.

After missing the last round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship at Thruxton, Jack Drury has been busy preparing for round nine of the series at Cadwell Park.

This is his first full season on the ex-Peter Hickman Kawasaki and he is beginning to make a move forward.

His lap times have steadily improved as he strives to catch the faster group of riders just ahead.

Also at Cadwell in the same class is G&S Racing Kawasaki rider Tom Fisher who usually goes well at his local circuit and will be seeking to secure a points finish.

Friday: free practice 11.50am, 4.50pm.

Saturday: qualifying 12.20pm.

Sunday: warm-up 9.22am, race (15 laps) 12.10pm.