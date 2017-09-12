MOTORCYCLING: Brandon’s up for the big challenge

The wet weather was against the riders at Silverstone as G&S Racing Kawasaki’s Tom Fisher and Brandon Paasch struggled.

Fisher found a good wet set-up and completed his free practice in 13th position but going into qualifying in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship round, the track was bone dry.

Brandon Paasch

The team tried various set-ups but couldn’t find a suitable setting to give him the pace to qualify well.

After just four laps, the rain began to fall again which made things even worse and Fisher was only able to qualify for an eighth row start to his race on Sunday.

Unfortunately it was overcast but dry as the race got under way and with only three laps of dry practice, Fisher was always going to struggle.

But he got his head down and became embroiled in a four-way battle for position and although he was unable to make further progress on the next group of riders ahead, he brought the bike home safely in 26th place.

Meanwhile, Paasch was having the ride of his life in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship round.

Having flown over from the States on his own at the age of 16 and then to be faced with differing weather conditions and a circuit he has never ridden before and unfamiliar Pirelli wets, he was facing an uphill battle.

But he got stuck in and began to learn his way around the track.

Free practice was completed in the wet but then the track dried for qualifying but Paasch coped well with the changeable track conditions and was to start the 10-lap race on Sunday from a seventh row grid position.

He was running close to the top 10 but made a mistake in the wet conditions and dropped back.

Paasch was exchanging positions within a group of riders and enjoying the experience.

His times were similar to those within the top 10 towards the end of the race and but for the small mistake that cost him places he would have been looking at a strong points finish.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “The weather was dreadful all weekend and this reflected in the results.

“Tom only had three-and-a-half laps of dry practice which was insufficient to find a good set-up.

“He was doing fine in the wet but come race time the track was completely dry and he struggled to find the pace or get a good feel for the bike.

“Brandon was spot on. Considering he had never raced on Pirelli wets, never seen Silverstone before, never mind raced on it or ridden the Kawasaki in the wet, he did well.

“In his race he was running very close to the top 10 but then made a mistake and dropped to 20th which doesn’t reflect the time and effort put in by Brandon or the team.

“Perhaps he was trying a little too hard but his last lap time was as quick as those riders in the top 10 so we must take the positives from the weekend and move forward to Oulton Park.

“This will be another big challenge for Brandon as he has never been to the Cheshire circuit before.

“Although it will be a huge learning curve for the young rider, he is excited and up for the challenge.”

The next round is at Oulton Park this weekend.