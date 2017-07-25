MOTORCYCLING: Brandon’s brilliant start

American teenager Brandon Paasch joined the G&S Racing Kawasaki team at Brands Hatch in the Superstock 600 Championship round on Sunday to record 14th place.

Tom Fisher rode well through electrical problems in the Stock 1000 class to record two strong results in his races.

Brandon Paasch

Starting the first sector of the first Superstock 1000 race from the ninth row, Fisher began to pick off the riders ahead and reached 24th position on lap six of 17.

But the red flag brought the race to a halt and at the restart it was a quick dash to the flag over eight laps.

Although Fisher made it up to 18th place, the bike began to suffer from an electrical problem and he dropped back to complete the eighth laps in 21st position.

After a 10-minute break to change tyres and refuel, Fisher started from the seventh row but it became clear that the electrical problem was getting worse and he pulled into the pits to retire on lap eight.

In the final of his three races, Fisher set off from the ninth row and worked his way through to finish in a strong 21st place.

Meanwhile, Paasch has been working hard to advance to the next level of road racing this year with an impressive background as the 2016 Moto America KTM RC Cup Champion and third overall finisher in the 2016 KTM RC Cup World Finals.

He made steady progress through practice and qualifying and began his race from the fifth row.

As the race got under way, he got a good start and was 12th on the opening lap.

The racing was close and he was exchanging places within a large group of riders, completing the race in 14th place to pick up two points.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “We were excited to be working with Brandon this weekend and, although he is fresh to the series, I was sure he would do well.

“Considering he has never been to Brands Hatch before, ridden a Kawasaki or used Pirelli tyres, he was very impressive.

“He arrived in the UK late on Thursday and settled to the bike as if he had been riding it all his life.

“We are working hard to see if we can get him over again to race in a couple more races but we are held back a bit because of the need for a working visa which is proving difficult.

“Of course we also need to find a budget to run Brandon and with the cost of flights so we are looking for some help to make this happen.

“Tom had three races to contest and we had hopes for some good points finishes but he has been struggling with an electrical problem which proved difficult to rectify.

“But we got there in the end and he rode well, going faster than ever before, getting down into the low 29s.

“Because of his non-finish he was awarded a low grid position for the third race.”

The next round is held at Thruxton over the weekend of August 4-6.