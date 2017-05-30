MOTORCYCLING: Bike destroyed as Aaron crashes out in qualifying

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke crashed during qualifying at Donington Park and caused devastating damage to his draperRACING Yamaha in a round of the Superstock 600 which was one of the support classes to the World Superbike Championship round on Sunday.

He had completed his free practice without incident and was running well in qualifying until he got crossways on at Craner Curves and lost control.

Tom Fisher. Photo by Dave Yeomans

Clarke said: “I was sliding across the grass and saw the bike flying after me.

“I was worried it was going to land on top of me but it changed course at the last minute and missed me.

“Unfortunately the bike was destroyed in the crash and nothing to speak of was salvageable.

“So I had no choice but to withdraw from the race. To say I am gutted would be an understatement but that’s racing.

We will be back up and running in time for the next round where I hope I can bring a good result back to the team. Aaron Clarke

“We will be back up and running in time for the next round where I hope I can bring a good result back to the team.”

The next round is at Knockhill in Scotland on June 18.

Following an indifferent start to the season, G&S Racing Kawasaki finally got some positive results in the Superstock 1000 class.

Young Dutchman Jorel Boerboom – who has been racing in the Motostar Championship – joined the Wyberton-based team to replace Ben Luxton in the Stock 600 class.

Sam Coventry

He was under no pressure in his first outing on the bike and with little track time prior to the race he was never going to get up into a points-scoring position.

He started his race from 30th place on the grid and he rode well, making up places to complete his race in 24th.

In the Stock 1000 class Tom Fisher and Sammy Coventry had the bonus of a two-part 36-lap race.

Qualifying went well for both riders with Fisher starting the first part from row seven and Coventry from row nine.

Jorel Boerboom

Fisher completed the first 18-lap affair in 21st place before returning to the pits for refuelling and a tyre change.

At the start of the second 18-lap race Fisher rode through the midfielders – making steady progress through to cross the finish line in 16th place just outside a point-scoring position.

Meanwhile, Coventry began the first 18-lapper from the ninth row and got away to a good start, making progress to 23rd on the first lap. He rode through to 19th on lap 13 and maintained that position to the flag.

After refuelling, Coventry returned to the track for the start of part two and once again got away to a good start, moving through to 16th place on the first lap.

On lap four he was up to 13th and battling for position within a large group of riders.

Towards the end of the race he realised he was running low on fuel but with some careful riding he was able to conserve what remained to take the chequered flag in 13th place for a strong points finish.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “Everyone has done well this weekend.

“We have had a few problems with set-up and not a lot of track time but apart from that all three riders have done really well.

“Tom has made a huge jump forward and finished just one place away from the points which is a great improvement.

“Sammy has been superb again this weekend. He had a few issues but worked through them and also managed to conserve his fuel when he realised it was getting low.

“Our new recruit Jorel was dropped in the deep end as he hadn’t had much time on the bike before the start of his race but he did very well on his first attempt – onwards and upwards.

“Thanks to our sponsors and supporters plus our team who has worked so hard again this weekend.”