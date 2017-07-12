MOTORCYCLING: Beckett on track to go even faster

Teenager Ashley Beckett is hoping for extra support to boost his race career.

The 19-year-old from Spalding has been competing in the Classic Motorcycle Racing Club since 2015.

Can you offer sponsorship?

This season he leads the 125cc championship with multiple wins and lap records at Mallory Park and Croft on a Honda MT125.

Beckett also entered the 600cc championship on board an FZ600 in the Junior Production class where he is regularly getting top-five finishes.

Races are held across the country, including Brands Hatch, Silverstone, Donington Park and Cadwell Park.

The next venue will be Donington Park in August, with thousands of spectators likely to attend.

Beckett said: “The FZ600 I ride was built by ex-British champion Mike Edwards, so there is also a lot of attention on the bike.

“It has featured in many different magazines and even has its own youtube documentary series on how it was restored.

“This is why I think local business could benefit from any kind of sponsorship opportunities and help me to progress in my career.”

If you can offer any help, email ashbeckett37@icloud.com