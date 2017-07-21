MOTORCYCLING: Aaron aims to prove a point

Both draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp head to Brands Hatch for the next round of the Superstock 600 and the British Supersport championships where they will be seeking to continue to produce point-scoring performances.

Clarke was 10th at Snetterton in the previous round of the Superstock 600 race and will be looking to improve on that this weekend.

Last time out Philp was 13th and 11th in his two British Supersport races at the Norfolk track.

He will be seeking similar results from Brands Hatch to move him further up the rider standings where at present he holds 14th place on 28 points.

Clarke was given the opportunity to join the back of the grid for the Supersport Feature race at Snetterton and he exceeded all expectations by producing a fine 14th place at the chequered flag. He was the first of the stock 600 riders home which is encouraging for the future.

Depending on how his race goes on Sunday in his own class, he may again be given the opportunity to ride in the Supersport Feature race at Brands Hatch later in the day.

Supersport

Friday: free practice 9.35am & 2.35pm

Saturday: qualifying 11.10am, Sprint race (12 laps) 5.20pm

Sunday: warm-up 9.58am, Feature race (18 laps) 3.25pm

Superstock 600

Friday: free practice 9am & 2pm

Saturday: qualifying 11.50am

Sunday: warm-up 9.10am, race (14 laps) 10.35am