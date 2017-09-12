MOTORCYCLING: Aaron adds points to championship total

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke recorded a points finish on a great weekend for the draperRACING team.

He took 14th place in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 round.

I completed the race and picked up some points so have to be happy with that. Aaron Clarke

Clarke coped well in free practice in wet conditions, although qualifying was done in the dry on Saturday – completing the session in 15th place to bag a place on the fifth row for the start of his 10-lap race on Sunday.

He got away to a good start and held 12th place through the first two laps.

But then the rain arrived so Clarke was a little more cautious to make sure of a finish.

He then became embroiled in a battle for position and was swapping places between 12th and 15th throughout the remaining eight laps.

But he persevered and crossed the finish line in 14th place just three-hundredths of a second ahead of Milo Ward to pick up two championship points.

Clarke said: “Everything was going really well for me but then it started raining so I thought it wiser to be a little more cautious than go for it and find myself in the gravel.

“I was mixing it within a large group of riders and although I had a better pace than some, I just couldn’t shake them off.

“But I completed the race and picked up some points so have to be happy with that.

“Thanks to the draperRACING team for getting my bike up and running after the crash in warm-up – the boys did a great job.”

Clarke was invited to join the back of the Supersport grid for the Feature race but in dreadful conditions his race was over when he slid off at Luffield on lap two.

Team-mate Tommy Philp recorded his personal best result of his Supersport career at Cadwell last time out and eclipsed that with a seventh place in the feature race at Silverstone on Sunday.

With a 12th in the Sprint race and then the seventh on Sunday he has secured 13 championship points.

It will be a quick turnaround for the team as they travel to Oulton Park for the next round this weekend.