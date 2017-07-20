MARTIAL ARTS: Meet the karate kid from Siberia

Have your say

A ten-year-old boy has swapped Siberia for south Lincolnshire this summer.

Fred Samarin is joining the Little Warriors martial arts classes in Holbeach and Whaplode during the stay with his grandmother Luba Medcalf who has lived in this area for 17 years.

She said: “Fred is very shy but he really enjoys being here.

“In Russia, he has been learning karate for three-and-a-half years and his uncle is a black belt.

“He’s training in different styles during two months in the UK.

“This helps with learning the language as well and he is doing remarkably well.

“In the first session, he was embarrassed to show what he could do in front of the rest of the class.

“But he was soon relaxed and all the other children couldn’t believe it.”

Sally Maddison, who runs the martial arts classes for children and adults with her partner Richard Bradley, said: “We have mixed systems and demonstrations.

“We are teaching self defence and Fred has picked up different techniques. He is a quick learner.

“The children learn how to look after themselves if someone comes up to them or if they are being bullied.

“They are taught what they need to do and then they can get away quickly.”

For more information on children’s and adult classes with the Multi Fighting Arts Federation, call Richard on 07539 644942 or email sallymaddison11@gmail.com