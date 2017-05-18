Long Sutton scoops under-14 hockey league double

The U14 Lincolnshire Hockey League provided a fantastic season of games full of Lincolnshire county players which ensures it as strong as the clubs can make it.

The standard keeps getting better and better each year and this was no exception.

The two leagues showed that Lincs hockey is in a good place.

Long Sutton A were the victors, with an unbeaten record to ensure that the four ‘leavers’ (Emmy Gittins, Connie Gittins, Jacob Synnott and Josh Baker) signed off with a trophy.

Ably assisted by Emily Braggington, Hannah Baker and Maisie Sullivan, they provided tough opposition all year.

Louth and Bourne Deeping pushed them all the way to make sure no one took things too easy.

League Two was also won by Long Sutton, with their B team, taking the title after a consistent run of form, giving them success through the season.

Well led by Jess Burton and having up to six U12 players in the team (including a 10-year-old goalkeeper), they showed that next season will be just as exciting.

The festival was a fitting sign off for many players on a gloriously sunny day at Long Sutton.

The hosts took the festival salver in League One, with Horncastle runners-up after the final match decider.

League Two festival was won by BourneDeeping on goal difference from Spalding in a hugely enjoyable set of games.

The awards were presented by Bob Ellis, who is retiring as president of Lincolnshire Hockey.

Bob has worked very hard during his three-year tenure and he was thanked for all his hard work.

The Lincolnshire Young Umpires award was handed out to Josh Ripley, whose officiating has gone from strength to strength this year.

His award was handed out by Jill Warwick of Lincolnshire Hockey Umpires Association.