KICKBOXING: Maddie crowned world champion

Have your say

Spalding Academy student Maddie McNeill has won a world title.

The 15-year-old collected the gold medal in the under-60kg category of her age group at the World Martial Arts Organisation event earlier this month.

She also won bronze for the England squad in the 15 to 17 years competition in Ireland.

Maddie trained three times a day for five or six days over six weeks to prepare mentally and physically.

She has been working her way from local competitions to a bigger stage over the past three years.

Maddie organised a race night to help her to raise money to fight in Dublin as family and friends showed their support.

Maddie automatically qualifies as world champion for the event in Portugal next year. If you can help through any sponsorship, call 07803 529496.

She is a member of the Pro Martial Arts Schools in Spalding.

Coach Paul Manning and Keely Manning (ladies open) also won gold medals at the European Championships in Rugby while Faith Brown took silver in the under-12 competition last summer.