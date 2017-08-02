KARTING: The dream is on for Abbi

Gosberton teenager Abbi Pulling has extended her lead in the Super One British Championship.

The 14-year-old is now one of the ‘elder statesmen’ of the Junior TKM class – despite racing against boys aged 16 and 17 – as the whole grid of drivers look to her as the one to beat.

Two race meetings in succession at Fulbeck kart circuit near Sleaford saw Pulling on her home track in two major championships.

In the English championship for Junior TKM, after a heat win and two other good finishes, she started third for the feature race and battled for the lead for the whole race.

A last lap lunge for the win saw a puncture, limping home to take third position from the 24-kart grid.

The following week was round four of the Super One.

A misjudged qualifying put Pulling fifth on the grid, finishing second in heat one.

An early incident in the second heat dropped Pulling to 27th but she clawed her way back to take ninth place on the result sheet.

With a third place start for the pre-final, Pulling made no mistake – taking the win after one of the best races of the year then backed it up with a second place in the televised grand final to increase her championship lead slightly.

At the Glan-y Gors circuit in the foothills of Snowdonia for round five of the Super One, Pulling produced a dominant display.

She qualified on pole position, taking two heat wins and winning the pre-final race.

A technical issue dropped her out of the lead and out of the running in the grand final, ending a 10-race Super One podium streak.

Even with this bad result, her championship lead was extended slightly and with only two more rounds, the dream is still on!

With a short break, Pulling was offered a test drive in a Renault Clio Junior Cup car at Blyton Park near Gainsborough.

The next outing in the Tal-ko Racing Junior TKM kart will be the British Open Championship at Kimbolton on August 12 and 13.