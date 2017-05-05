KARTING: Spalding Grammar School trio hit by bad luck

Spalding Grammar School trio William Smalley, Finley Sargent and Jack Duffy were denied a trip to the national final of the British Schools Karting Championship when a throttle cable snapped during one of their heats.

The boys, having won their local final at Nottingham by a handsome margin over Boston Automotive, competed last week in the Midland and East regional final at Daytona Circuit Milton Keynes, against 12 teams from Silverstone, Woking, Sudbury, Redhill, Tonbridge and Stratford upon Avon.

Duffy was first out in heat one and got off to a solid start, bringing the kart home in sixth place.

But it was in heat two that the bad luck struck.

The unfortunate Sargent was lying in a comfortable fifth when his throttle cable snapped, leaving him being classified as 13th (last) in the heat.

Smalley then went out in heat three and notched up another sixth-place finish.

Heat four saw Sargent out for his second race and he recorded a superb fifth in awful conditions as the track was covered in hail.

Smalley then recorded the team’s best result of the day in heat five as he secured fourth place on a drying track.

Duffy completed the day with another solid drive, coming home in seventh.

With only the top four teams going through to the national final in July, Team SGS were announced as finishing in fifth place overall, missing out by just three points.

The four qualifying teams from the event were in the top 10 of the 2016 national final.

In the toughest regional final in the country, it was an excellent attempt by the Spalding Grammar boys who were only denied in the end by the snapped cable.