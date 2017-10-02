KARTING: Awesome Abbi claims historic hat-trick haul

A student from Gosberton is celebrating a historic quick-fire hat-trick of British Championship karting successes.

Abbi Pulling, a Year 10 pupil at Bourne Academy, has claimed the memorable run of success in just two months.

I have created history and it’s an incredible feeling. Abbi Pulling

The 14-year-old became the first female British Junior karting champion, beating her nearest rival by two points, at the PFI Circuit.

Abbi, who is a member of the British Women Racing Drivers’ Club, added to her successes by recording the fastest lap time at the event in the first final.

This followed on from Abbi winning the ‘O’ Plate and Maxxis TKM Festival Jnr TKM Elite title at Kimbolton where she become the only driver to win both titles in the same weekend.

The run of success left Abbi overwhelmed after her feats.

She said: “I felt honoured having been the first female to win both the Jnr TKM Festival and O Plate in the same weekend, but to now win the Junior TKM British Championship I am now truly emotional.

“No driver has ever done the three in one year, but I’ve done it in two months. I have created history and it’s an incredible feeling.

“I need to thank so many people – my dad Andy Pulling, who has been there from the start and all the emotions of being up and down, particularly Alan Turney from Talko Racing, who believed in me, BWRDC, Banzai Events.com, London Rally School, Koden Helmets, A-M Events, Bethanie Lawson Photography.

“All of these have been on my journey and supported me. Thank you for all of you support and confidence in me.”

TKM boss Turney said: “Abbi is a tremendous young talent.

“To pull off this triple win is a fantastic achievement and I am sure she is going to have a very successful career in motorsport.”

BWRDC chairman Lorraine Gathercole added: “Abbi is an outstanding talent and the club is excited to be a part of her journey.

“She has already won many of the club’s awards and I am sure her tally will increase as she goes from strength-to-strength. I have no doubt that Abbi has a bright future in motorsport and wish her every success.”