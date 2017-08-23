KARTING: Abbi’s double delight

Abbi Pulling of Gosberton made history in the double-header TKM Festival / British Open Championship held at Kimbolton.

Essentially two meetings in one, she won the TKM Festival in style – becoming the first female winner – and the British Open Championship, a title previously won by Jenson Button, also a first for a female in the TKM class.

Abbi Pullings Kimbolton trophy and prize haul, including the Bernie Turney trophy award for outstanding achievement.

She is also the first driver ever to do the Festival ‘double’ in one weekend.

Pulling won eight of the 10 races over the weekend, also setting the fastest lap.

This weekend she hopes to consolidate the lead in the penultimate round of the Super One British Championship at Shenington, Oxfordshire.