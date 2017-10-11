HOCKEY: Your guide to all the games

East Leagues results and fixtures
RESULTS
Men’s Premier A: Wapping 9 Ipswich 2, Cambridge Uni 3 Spalding 1, Bedford 7 Blueharts 0, Letchworth 1 St Albans 8, Chelmsford 5 Saffron Walden 2, Harleston Magpies 2 CoP 2.
Men’s Premier B: Wisbech Town 0 Norwich City 2, Bourne Deeping 4 I-ES 4, Cambridge City 2nd 6 Cambridge Uni 2nd 0, Havering 0 Wapping 2nd 2, CoP 2nd 1 Waltham Forest 2, West Herts 2nd 2 Dereham 1.
Men’s Division One: East London 5 Cambridge Nomads 2, Felixstowe 1 Cambridge City 3rd 16, Old Southendian 0 Upminster 2, Sudbury 2 Wapping 3rd 2, Broxbourne 3 Bishop’s Stortford 0, Long Sutton 5 Shefford & Sandy 5.
Men’s Division Three NW: March Town 4 Cambridge City Vets 2, St Neots 1 CoP 4th 3, CoP 5th 0 Bourne Deeping 2nd 4, Cambridge City 4th 2 Leadenham 0, Spalding 2nd 2 Kettering 5, Ely City 6 Spalding 3rd 0.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd 6 Bourne Deeping 3rd 1, St Ives 2nd 6 CoP 6th 1, Cambridge City 5th 8 St Neots 2nd 1, Bourne Deeping 4th 2 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 2, Cambridge South 3rd 8 Alford 1, Long Sutton 2nd 3 Cambridge South 2nd 0.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd 5 St Neots 4th 1, Wellingborough 7 Cambridge City 6th 2, CoP 7th 1 St Ives 3rd 10, St Neots 3rd 2 Wisbech Town 3rd 2, Spalding 4th 4 Louth 5, Kettering 2nd 4 Horncastle 2nd 0.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 3rd 3 CoP 8th 3, Wisbech Town 4th 0 Spalding 5th 0, Leadenham 2nd 8 Louth 2nd 0, Bourne Deeping 5th 2 Long Sutton 3rd 4, Alford 2nd 3 Bourne Deeping 6th 0.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge Uni 2nd 1 Spalding 0, Alford 5 St Ives 2nd 6, Cambridge Nomads 8 Wisbech Town 2nd 0, Cambridge South 1 Long Sutton 1, Pelicans 2 CoP 2nd 3.
Women’s Division Three NW: March Town 5 Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0, Bourne Deeping 0 Cambridge City 4th 1, Spalding 2nd 1 Cambridge Uni 3rd 0, Bury St Edmunds 2nd 3 Huntingdon 1, CoP 3rd 2 Ely City 2, Haverhill 2 Horncastle 2.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd 1 Leadenham 2, Bourne Deeping 3rd 3 Alford 2nd 0, Woodhall Spa 2 Bourne Deeping 2nd 8, Louth 2nd 0 CoP 4th 10.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier A: Chelmsford v Harleston Magpies, Saffron Walden v Letchworth, Ipswich v CoP, Spalding v Wapping, Blueharts v Cambridge Uni, St Albans v Bedford.
Men’s Premier B: CoP 2nd v West Herts 2nd, Waltham Forest v Havering, Norwich City v Dereham, I-ES v Wisbech Town, Cambridge Uni 2nd v Bourne Deeping, Wapping 2nd v Cambridge City 2nd.
Men’s Division One: Broxbourne v Long Sutton, Bishop’s Stortford v Sudbury, Cambridge Nomads v Shefford & Sandy, Cambridge City 3rd v East London, Upminster v Felixstowe, Wapping 3rd v Old Southendian.
Men’s Division Three NW: Spalding 2nd v Ely City, Kettering v Cambridge City 4th, Cambridge City Vets v Spalding 3rd, CoP 4th v March Town, Bourne Deeping 2nd v St Neots, Leadenham v CoP 5th.
Men’s Division Four NW: Cambridge South 3rd v Long Sutton 2nd, Alford v Bourne Deeping 4th, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Cambridge South 2nd, CoP 6th v Wisbech Town 2nd, St Neots 2nd v St Ives 2nd, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v Cambridge City 5th.
Men’s Division Five NW: Spalding 4th v Kettering 2nd, Louth v St Neots 3rd, St Neots 4th v Horncastle 2nd, Cambridge City 6th v March Town 2nd, St Ives 3rd v Wellingborough, Wisbech Town 3rd v CoP 7th.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Bourne Deeping 5th v Alford 2nd, Long Sutton 3rd v Leadenham 2nd, CoP 8th v Bourne Deeping 6th, Spalding 5th v Leadenham 3, Louth 2nd v Spalding 6th.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge South v Pelicans, Long Sutton v Cambridge Nomads, Spalding v Cambridge City 3rd, St Ives 2nd v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Wisbech Town 2nd v Alford.
Women’s Division Three NW: CoP 3rd v Haverhill, Ely City v Bury St Edmunds 2nd, Bury St Edmunds 3rd v Horncastle, Cambridge City 4th v March Town, Cambridge Uni 3rd v Bourne Deeping, Huntingdon v Spalding 2nd.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Long Sutton 2nd v Spilsby, Leadenham v CoP 4th, Alford 2nd v Spalding 3rd.