HOCKEY: Winning start for Long Sutton

A new regime for Long Sutton ladies first team got off to a winning start.

Charlie Leuty struck twice in the 3-0 win over Wisbech 2nd at Peele Leisure Centre.

With new skipper Jo Bland and club coach Neil Evans looking to improve on last year’s fourth place, Long Sutton had a new formation, harder work ethic and a higher press to put the visitors on the back foot.

The first 10 minutes were one-way traffic and the home side just needed the first goal to settle things down.

Two attacking short corners were forced but Long Sutton hadn’t quite got into the groove.

However, when the third one did arrive the ball found its way to Leuty from Lyn Tancred’s pass and Long Sutton had opened their account for the season.

It wasn’t long before the lead had been doubled when player of the match Leuty hit a crisp pass into the D and Tancred expertly fed the ball through the keeper’s legs.

The first 10 minutes of the second half were not as impressive from Long Sutton but normal service was resumed.

Leah Godley had a couple of chances to increase the lead but missed the target.

A further short corner extended the lead when again Tancred found Leuty who put the ball in the back of the net.

Tancred thought she had scored the fourth goal from a short corner, only for the umpire to overrule. This led to a green card for Tancred with less than two minutes to go.

This weekend, Long Sutton will be looking to continue their impressive start at Pelicans.

Meanwhile, the men’s first team travelled to East London for the opening game of the season.

Josh Fyson stepped up and slotted the ball home but the lead didn’t last long as East London piled on the pressure to go 3-1 up at half-time.

Sutton tried to fight back but the second half was much the same as the first.

The home team added another two goals to their tally before the green card was shown to Andrew Shore and Jamie Featherstone.

Despite that moment of madness, Sutton managed to score with Fyson slotting home again.

Both teams were back to full strength and the game stretched as Sutton went looking for more goals.

East London got their sixth with a quick break and Luke Jackson made it 6-3.

Featherstone got a yellow card with two minutes to go as his frustration got the better of him.

Long Sutton are back home on Saturday against Bishop’s Stortford.