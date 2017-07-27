HOCKEY: Training at Long Sutton

Have your say

Training will start next week for Long Sutton men’s and ladies squads.

They will meet at the Peele Leisure Centre artificial pitch on Tuesday (ladies) and Wednesday (men).

Newcomers are welcome but must be at least 13 years old or reaching that age during the season.

The junior section will start training on Saturday mornings closer to the new season with full details to be confirmed.

The ladies and men’s section training sessions will continue on the same days of the week throughout the season from 7pm to 9pm, led by newly-appointed head coach Neil Evans.

Both ladies and men’s sections will be looking to build on their 2016-17 results.