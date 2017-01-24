HOCKEY: Tancred on target twice against former club

Long Sutton ladies first team returned from the winter break by sharing four goals at City of Peterborough 2nd.

It continues to be tight with eight points separating the top six in the league.

Sutton started well and threatened more than their opponents during the first 10 minutes.

Reward came following Louise Southgate’s quickly-taken line ball as she struck a perfectly-weighted pass to open up the defence, finding Leanne Woodhead to feed the ball on to Lyn Tancred who made no mistake with a crisp strike.

Sutton continued to work the ball well and created further chances before Peterborough got going.

Sutton lost possession in midfield and too easily when a pass would have done better and Peterborough drew level on a counter-attack.

The game continued at a fast pace and Peterborough edged the midfield – breaking well with pace and intent, winning more short corners.

The home side’s efforts were thwarted by a staunch defensive line of Lisa Baker, Tania White and Rachael Gadsden with Gemma Parr playing central and more forward.

When the defensive line was broken, Lorraine Wallis was on hand as ever with a string of fine saves.

The second half served up more of the same but with the Peterborough keeper being tested and standing up well to efforts from Woodhead and Tancred.

Sutton looked the more likely and 10 minutes into the second half they took the lead again as Tancred slotted home against her old club.

Wallis keep them ahead until Peterborough hit back with just under 12 minutes remaining from a short corner.

On Saturday, Sutton are back home against Royston as they look for a return to winning ways.