HOCKEY: Summer camp is simply the best

Spalding hosted the sixth annual Matt Taylor summer camp at Glen Park and once again it was a huge success.

Around 50 youngsters – the vast majority from the club – were put through their paces by the former England inter-national and his coaching team.

Taylor has been director of the University of Nottingham hockey programme since 2010 and is widely regarded as one of the top domestic coaches.

Following the camp, the club received this comment from Taylor: “I thought the camp was the best we’ve done!

“The kids were great and fully engaged with what we asked them to do and delivered to a very high level indeed.

“So keep doing what you at Spalding Hockey Club are doing to coach your young players as it’s obviously paying off.

“The weather was certainly kind to us and it was great to see the players continue to give 100 per cent even in the extreme heat of the afternoon.”

The young players aged from nine to 17 were coached in their age groups in a wide range of skills through the two days with the experienced coaches offering assistance with technical aspects of the game. There were also small-sided games and fun sessions interspersed with the skills programme.

Taylor’s team selected four of the group for their outstanding contribution and progress over the two days.

Spalding’s Millie Hastings received the top award of an Osaka hockey stick with additional awards made to Norah Brill (Bourne Deeping), Barnie Dring and Harry Blackman (both Spalding).

Meanwhile, Spalding’s popular Saturday morning coaching session resume this weekend at Glen Park (9.15- 10.45am).

These sessions are for boys and girls aged five to 14 of all abilities including complete beginners with sticks available if required.

The autumn programme will run for 15 weeks until the Christmas break on December 9.

The club asks for £3 per week to cover pitch hire and equipment costs with a term discounted rate of £30 for the 15-week programme available.

Spalding will participate in the Lincolnshire mixed leagues at under-12 and under-14 levels throughout the season.

The club’s academy team will once again compete in the Hurricane Sports League while the under-14 girls and under-16 boys will participate in England Hockey’s national competitions.

For more information, visit www.spaldinghockeyclub.co.uk email fredricmorris@yahoo.co.uk or phone 01775 724832.