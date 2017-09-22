HOCKEY: Start of new season

Saturday’s fixture list
EAST LEAGUES
Men’s Premier A: Wapping v Harleston Magpies, Cambridge Uni v CoP, Bedford v Ipswich, Letchworth v Spalding, Chelmsford v Blueharts, Saffron Walden v St Albans.
Men’s Premier B: Wisbech v West Herts 2nd, Bourne Deeping v Dereham, Cambridge City 2nd v Norwich City, Havering v I-ES, CoP 2nd v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Waltham Forest v Wapping 2nd.
Men’s Division One: East London v Long Sutton, Felixstowe v Shefford & Sandy, Old Southendian v Cambridge Nomads, Sudbury v Cambridge City 3rd, Broxbourne v Upminster, Bishop’s Stortford v Wapping 3rd.
Men’s Division Three NW: March Town v Ely City, St Neots v Spalding 3rd, CoP 5th v Cambridge City Vets, Cambridge City 4th v CoP 4th, Spalding 2nd v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Kettering v Leadenham.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd v Long Sutton 2nd, St Ives 2nd v Cambridge South 2nd, Cambridge City 5th v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Bourne Deeping 4th v CoP 6th, Cambridge South 3rd v St Neots 2nd, Alford v Cambridge Nomads 2nd.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd v Kettering 2nd, Wellingborough v Horncastle 2nd, CoP 7th v St Neots 4th, St Neots 3rd v Cambridge City 6th, Spalding 4th v St Ives 3rd, Louth v Wisbech Town 3rd.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 3rd v Alford 2nd, Wisbech Town 4th v Bourne Deeping 6th, Spalding 6th v CoP 8th, Leadenham 2nd v Spalding 5th, Long Sutton 3rd v Louth 2nd.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd v Pelicans, Cambridge Uni 2nd v CoP 2nd, Alford v Royston, Cambridge Nomads v Spalding, Cambridge South v St Ives 2nd, Long Sutton v Wisbech Town 2nd.
Women’s Division Three NW: March Town v Haverhill, Bourne Deeping v Horncastle, Spalding 2nd v Bury St Edmunds 3rd, Bury St Edmunds 2nd v Cambridge City 4th, CoP 3rd v Cambridge Uni 3rd, Ely City v Huntingdon.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd v Louth 2nd, Bourne Deeping 3rd v CoP 4th, Woodhall Spa v Leadenham, Spilsby v Alford 2nd.
