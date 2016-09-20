HOCKEY: Spalding make winning start but defeats for Long Sutton

Stuart Cunnington struck twice as Spalding men’s first team won 3-2 at Cambridge University 2nd.

The home side went 1-0 up inside five minutes before Spalding took control.

The equaliser was neatly finished by Dan Needham then Cunnington despatched short corners before half-time either side of Cambridge’s leveller.

The ladies first team beat St Neots 3-0 with an excellent team performance to start their new campaign.

Ellie Pybus nipped in to pick up a rebound to make it 1-0 and a short corner strike from Karen Timby doubled the advantage.

Timby settled the nerves when she slotted home a textbook short corner midway through the second half.

Meanwhile, the club’s junior coaching sessions for boys and girls aged five to 14 have got off to a flying start at Glen Park.

A new attendance record of over 90 was set last Saturday and Spalding have recruited Jack Cropper to coach on Wednesdays (6.30-8pm).

For more information, visit www.spaldinghockeyclub.co.uk or email fredricmorris@yahoo.co.uk

Long Sutton men’s first team started life in Division One with a 3-0 home defeat to Wapping 2nd.

With their first team winning promotion to the National League, a tough test was expected and not helped by Sutton losing key players at either end of the pitch.

An unfortunate slip led to the opening goal and in the final stages of the game Sutton pushed forward but Wapping added two penalty corner goals.

The ladies first team were beaten 1-0 at Wisbech Town 2nd who, fresh from surviving last year, had enhanced their squad with players dropping down from the 1st XI.

RESULTS

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

Premier B: Blueharts 3 I-ES 0, Felixstowe 3 West Herts 2nd 3, Cambridge Uni 2nd 2 Spalding 3, Norwich City 4 Waltham Forest 1, CoP 2nd 5 Old Southendian 3, Havering 3 Wisbech Town 1.

Division One: Bourne Deeping 1 Shefford & Sandy 4, Cambridge City 3rd 7 CoP 3rd 3, Bishop’s Stortford 5 Norwich City 2nd 3, East London 4 Upminster 0, Long Sutton 0 Wapping 2nd 3, Harleston Magpies 2nd 0 Blueharts 2nd 3.

Division 3NW: St Ives 2 Horncastle 3, Cambridge City Vets 4 Long Sutton 2nd 0, St Neots 3 Spalding 3rd 0, Spalding 2nd 1 Ely City 2, CoP 4th 3 Leadenham 1, Wisbech Town 2nd 4 Bourne Deeping 2nd 3.

Division 4NW: Bourne Deeping 3rd 13 Wisbech Town 3rd 1, Cambridge South 2nd 1 CoP 5th 2, Alford & District 6 Wellingborough 1, Kettering 7 St Neots 2nd 2, CoP 6th 2 Cambridge City 5th 6, St Ives 2nd 1 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 1.

Division 5NW: CoP 7th 0 St Ives 3rd 3, Cambridge City 6th 2 Louth 0, St Neots 3rd 1 Kettering 2nd 1, Bourne Deeping 4th 2 March Town 2nd 5, Ely City 2nd 0 Cambridge South 3rd 5, Horncastle 2nd 11 CoP 8th 0.

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Division 2NW: Wisbech Town 2nd 1 Long Sutton 0, Alford & District 2 CoP 2nd 3, Cambridge Uni 3rd 2 Cambridge Nomads 5, Spalding 3 St Neots 0, Royston 3 Cambridge City 3rd 4, Newmarket 1 Bourne Deeping 0.

Division 3NW: St Ives 2nd 10 Newmarket 2nd 2, Cambridge City 4th 0 Huntingdon 2, Ely City 5 Spalding 2nd 0, Haverhill 0 Pelicans 4, CoP 3rd 0 Cambridge South 1, Horncastle 1 Wisbech Town 3rd 0.

Division 4NW(N): Bourne Deeping 2nd 4 Skegness 1, Leadenham 0 CoP 4th 0, Woodhall Spa 2 March Town 4, Spalding 3rd 2 Spilsby 2, Louth 2nd 5 Alford & District 2nd 0, Long Sutton 2nd 9 Bourne Deeping 3rd 0.

FIXTURES

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

Premier B: I-ES v Havering, West Herts 2nd v Blueharts, Spalding v Felixstowe, Waltham Forest v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Old Southendian v Norwich City, Wisbech Town v CoP 2nd.

Division One: Shefford & Sandy v Harleston Magpies 2nd, CoP 3rd v Bourne Deeping, Norwich City 2nd v Cambridge City 3rd, Upminster v Bishop’s Stortford, Wapping 2nd v East London, Blueharts 2nd v Long Sutton.

Division 3NW: Horncastle v Wisbech Town 2nd, Long Sutton 2nd v St Ives, Spalding 3rd v Cambridge City Vets, Ely City v St Neots, Leadenham v Spalding 2nd, Bourne Deeping 2nd v CoP 4th.

Division 4NW: Wisbech Town 3rd v St Ives 2nd, CoP 5th v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Wellingborough v Cambridge South 2nd, St Neots 2nd v Alford & District, Cambridge City 5th v Kettering, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v CoP 6th.

Division 5NW: St Ives 3rd v Horncastle 2nd, Louth v CoP 7th, Kettering 2nd v Cambridge City 6th, March Town 2nd v St Neots 3rd, Cambridge South 3rd v Bourne Deeping 4th, CoP 8th v Ely City 2nd.

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Division 2NW: Long Sutton v Newmarket, CoP 2nd v Wisbech Town 2nd, Cambridge Nomads v Alford & District, St Neots v Cambridge Uni 3rd, Cambridge City 3rd v Spalding, Bourne Deeping v Royston.

Division 3NW: Newmarket 2nd v Horncastle, Huntingdon v St Ives 2nd, Spalding 2nd v Cambridge City 4th, Pelicans v Ely City, Cambridge South v Haverhill, Wisbech Town 3rd v CoP 3rd.

Division 4NW(N): Skegness v Long Sutton 2nd, CoP 4th v Bourne Deeping 2nd, March Town v Leadenham, Spilsby v Woodhall Spa, Alford & District 2nd v Spalding 3rd, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Louth 2nd.