HOCKEY: Spalding hit for six

Have your say

Three goals early in the second half sent bottom-of-the-table Spalding to a fourth successive defeat.

The men’s first team put in an excellent performance against Wapping who came down from the National League at the end of last season.

Spalding v Wapping

Spalding went ahead when Stuart Cunnington’s short corner was stopped on the line by a Wapping body and Connor Allen despatched the penalty stroke.

Wapping quickly levelled after a dubious short corner and then struck three times at the start of the second half as Spalding again found themselves frustrated.

Spalding got back into the game and enjoyed a spell of possession and pressure.

They were rewarded by Cunnington’s wonder goal but this turned out to be just a consolation in a 6-2 defeat at Glen Park.

Action from Glen Park on Saturday

Spalding ladies first team beat Cambridge City 3rd 3-1 thanks to goals from Jess Ball, Macy Carr and Evie Maltby.

Charlie Leuty (2), Tania White and Lyn Tancred were on target as Long Sutton ladies first team beat Cambridge Nomads 4-1.

Luke Jackson scored as the men’s first team lost 3-1 at Broxbourne.