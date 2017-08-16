HOCKEY: Sisters ‘excited’ over future plan

Have your say

Two sisters from Moulton are making more progress on the path to becoming stars of the future.

Georgina and Charlotte Maplethorpe are heading to Leeds this weekend for the Futures Cup training ahead of the event in St Albans.

Georgina (17) said: “This is the next step and we’re both really excited.”

Both girls started their hockey at Long Sutton in 2013.

Georgina was part of the winning under-14 team in the Lincolnshire Friendly League and joined Spalding’s first team in 2014.

Charlotte also captained Long Sutton under-12 team to win the Lincolnshire Friendly League.

She went into Spalding’s third team in 2015 and made progress to the first team, being named the ladies’ most improved player.

Charlotte was part of the winning under-14 team in the Lincolnshire Friendly League.

Georgina has played for Lincolnshire since the age of 11 and has been selected for the Regional Performance Centre every year since the age of 13.

Last year Georgina was chosen for HiPac training with England Hockey and was invited to join the AASE programme.

She has been chosen to represent the England White team at the School Games at Loughborough University at the end of this month.

Georgina has also been selected for the Under-17 Futures Cup team.

Charlotte (15) has played for Lincolnshire since the age of 11 and has been selected for her third season at the Regional Performance Centre in Nottingham.

Last year Charlotte reached tier 1 with England hockey.

This year she has been chosen for the Under-15 Futures Cup team Pennine Pumas and will compete against other regions next week in St Albans.

From both the Futures Cup and the School Games, both girls could be chosen for England national age group squads.

They also had trials with Beeston earlier this year and will be joining them for the current season, playing for their ladies second team.

Charlotte said: “We’ve left Spalding but that is nothing against them because we are looking to improve and make progress at Beeston.”

Georgina added: “We’ve played matches at Beeston for a few seasons and they are one of the top clubs.

“The second team won the league last year and hopefully we can get into the first team by the end of the season in the National League.”

Their brother Harry seems to be following suit as he plays for Spalding under-12s.

He was also part of the winning school team in the Lincolnshire Quicksticks competition.

Harry will start training with Lincolnshire under-13 team this weekend in the hope of selection for the JAC county tournaments next year.