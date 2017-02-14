HOCKEY: Sisters enjoying ‘great experience’

Two sisters from Spalding Hockey Club have been selected for the England Hockey Performance Centre’s regional training sessions.

Georgina Maplethorpe (16) and Charlotte (14) – who both play in the club’s first team – are improving their skills as well as learning about other key aspects such as nutrition.

This is Charlotte’s first year with the under-15s but Georgina has worked her way up to the under-17s in her fourth season as part of the Performance Centre.

Charlotte said: “It’s a great experience this year and we learn new things from the top coaches.”

Georgina has also been selected for the advanced apprenticeship at Lilleshall – the only Lincolnshire girl to be chosen.

She added: “We learn a lot and the hard work is paying off.

“The next level will be the Futures Cup in smaller groups where you represent your region.

“Potentially, I could go on to the Sainsbury’s School Games in August from the apprenticeship.

“I want to go as far as I can and continue to enjoy it.”