HOCKEY: Seven up for Spalding

Having clinched promotion to the East Premier A League for next season, Spalding men’s first team were hoping for a stroll in their final game against West Herts 2nd.

But they met up with a mid-table team that had been boosted by some of the club’s National League players.

Connor Allen and Stuart Cunnington found the net for Spalding in a closely-contested first half but they found themselves trailing 3-2 at the break.

Deciding that they wanted to finish the season on a high, the lads set about their hosts with a scintillating second-half display by adding five

further goals without reply.

Glenn Richardson, Tom Everton, Rob Dalton, Josh Rowbottom and a second from Allen completed the rout as Spalding ended their successful league season on a high note.

The lads meet Bourne Deeping, who have just been promoted to East Premier B, in the Lincolnshire Cup final at Glen Park on Sunday afternoon.

RESULTS

Men’s Premier B: Waltham Forest 1 Felixstowe 1, West Herts 2nd 3 Spalding 7.

Men’s Division One: Upminster 6 Cambridge City 3rd 3, Long Sutton 4 Blueharts 2nd 3.

Photos by Tim Wilson

Men’s Division Three NW: Bourne Deeping 2nd 3 Spalding 2nd 4, Long Sutton 2nd 0 Horncastle 8.

Men’s Division Five NW: CoP 8th 0 Bourne Deeping 4th 8.

Women’s Division Two NW: Newmarket 3 Long Sutton 1.

Women’s Division Three NW: Spalding 2nd 0 St Ives 2nd 5, Wisbech Town 3rd 0 Haverhill 11, Huntingdon 4 Newmarket 2nd 0.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Long Sutton 2nd 0 Louth 2nd 1, Spalding 3rd 1 Alford & District 2nd 0.

FIXTURE

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Leadenham v Long Sutton 2nd.