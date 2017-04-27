HOCKEY: Second place for under-15 boys

Playing at the eastern regional finals in Norwich, the Lincolnshire under-15 boys hockey team came a very creditable second.

They claimed runners-up spot on goal-difference to Hertfordshire by winning four matches (Bedfordshire 3-1, Cambridgeshire 1-0, Suffolk 3-1 and Essex 4-0) and drawing twice (Norfolk 1-1 and Herts 0-0).

The squad of 17 was represented by eight Spalding players – Sully Smith, Cameron Ibrahim, Matthew Peach, James Mayhew, Jacob Baker, Tom Amess, George Halgarth and Max Bland – plus five Long Sutton youngsters – Brad Whitmore, Jacob Synnott, Matt Goodley, Will Taylor and Josh Baker.

The team played some excellent hockey and were unlucky not to walk away as overall champions.