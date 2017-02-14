HOCKEY: Results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
RESULTS
Men’s Premier B: I-ES 5 Norwich City 3, Cambridge Uni 2nd 4 CoP 2nd 2, Felixstowe 1 Havering 3, Spalding 3 Waltham Forest 2, West Herts 2nd 4 Old Southendian 2, Blueharts 3 Wisbech Town 3. Sunday – West Herts 2nd 2 I-ES 2.
Men’s Division One: Bishop’s Stortford 4 Long Sutton 3, Cambridge City 3rd 1 Harleston Magpies 2nd 3, Norwich City 2nd 2 Upminster 3, CoP 3rd 1 Wapping 2nd 4, Bourne Deeping 4 Blueharts 2nd 2.
Men’s Division Three NW: Horncastle 3 Spalding 2nd 0, St Neots 2 CoP 4th 1, Cambridge City Vets 0 Wisbech Town 2nd 2, Spalding 3rd 5 Ely City 7, Long Sutton 2nd 3 Leadenham 3, St Ives 3 Bourne Deeping 2nd 2.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 3rd 0 Kettering 5, Alford & District 0 CoP 6th 2, Cambridge South 2nd 4 St Ives 2nd 1, Wellingborough 2 St Neots 2nd 1, CoP 5th 4 Cambridge City 5th 3, Bourne Deeping 3rd 1 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 2.
Men’s Division Five NW: St Ives 3rd 1 Bourne Deeping 4th 5, St Neots 3rd 3 Ely City 2nd 0, Cambridge City 6th 0 Horncastle 2nd 6, Kettering 2nd 5 March Town 2nd 3, Louth 3 Cambridge South 3rd 3, CoP 7th 8 CoP 8th 0.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Wisbech Town 4th 0 Spalding 4th 7, Long Sutton 3rd 3 Louth 2nd 0, Bourne Deeping 5th 3 Leadenham 2nd 3, Spalding 5th 5 Long Sutton 4th 0, Alford & District 2nd 3 Bourne Deeping 6th 1.
Women’s Division Two NW: Long Sutton 2 Spalding 3, Cambridge Uni 3rd 4 Royston 0, Alford & District 6 Newmarket 2, Cambridge Nomads 0 St Neots 3, CoP 2nd 1 Cambridge City 3rd 2, Wisbech Town 2nd 1 Bourne Deeping 3.
Women’s Division Three NW: Newmarket 2nd 0 Haverhill 6, Ely City 5 CoP 3rd 1, Cambridge City 4th 2 Horncastle 0, Spalding 2nd 2 Pelicans 1, Huntingdon 0 Cambridge South 3, St Ives 2nd 21 Wisbech Town 3rd 0.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Skegness 2 Spalding 3rd 1, Woodhall Spa 1 Louth 2nd 1, March Town 2 Spilsby 4, CoP 4th 7 Alford & District 2nd 1, Bourne Deeping 2nd 3 Bourne Deeping 3rd 1.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier B: Havering v CoP 2nd, Blueharts v West Herts 2nd, Felixstowe v Spalding , Norwich City v Old Southendian.
Men’s Division One: Bishop’s Stortford v Upminster, Harleston Magpies 2nd v Long Sutton.
Men’s Division Three NW: Wisbech Town 2nd v Horncastle, St Neots v Ely City, Spalding 2nd v Leadenham, CoP 4th v Bourne Deeping 2nd.
Men’s Division Four NW: Alford & District v St Neots 2nd, CoP 5th v Wisbech Town 3rd.
Men’s Division Five NW: Horncastle 2nd v St Ives 3rd, CoP 7th v Louth, St Neots 3rd v March Town 2nd, Ely City 2nd v CoP 8th.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Bourne Deeping 5th v Alford & District 2nd, Long Sutton 3rd v Spalding 5th, Louth 2nd v Bourne Deeping 6th.
Women’s Division Two NW: Wisbech Town 2nd v CoP 2nd, Alford & District v Cambridge Nomads, Spalding v Cambridge City 3rd. Sunday – St Neots v Alford & District.
Women’s Division Three NW: Horncastle v Newmarket 2nd, Cambridge City 4th v Spalding 2nd, Ely City v Pelicans, Haverhill v Cambridge South, CoP 3rd v Wisbech Town 3rd.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Long Sutton 2nd v Skegness, Louth 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd.