HOCKEY: Results and fixtures

RESULTS
Men’s Premier B: I-ES 1 CoP 2nd 5, Norwich City 2 Havering 2, Blueharts 4 Waltham Forest 1, Felixstowe 1 Old Southendian 0, Cambridge Uni 2nd 2 Wisbech Town 4.
Men’s Division One: East London 4 Harleston Magpies 2nd 0, CoP 3rd 1 Norwich City 2nd 2, Bourne Deeping 3 Upminster 1, Cambridge City 3rd 1 Wapping 2nd 4, Bishop’s Stortford 5 Blueharts 2nd 2, Shefford & Sandy 4 Long Sutton 1.
Men’s Division Three NW: Horncastle 3 CoP 4th 2, Spalding 2nd 5 Wisbech Town 2nd 1, Long Sutton 2nd 5 Spalding 3rd 5, St Ives 3 Ely City 2, Cambridge City Vets 3 Leadenham 1, St Neots 1 Bourne Deeping 2nd 1.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 3rd 1 CoP 6th 5, Kettering 5 St Ives 2nd 2, CoP 5th 3 Wellingborough 1, Bourne Deeping 3rd 1 St Neots 2nd 2, Cambridge South 2nd 1 Cambridge City 5th 0, Alford & District 1 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 3.
Men’s Division Five NW: St Ives 3rd 2 Ely City 2nd 0, Bourne Deeping 4th 8 Horncastle 2nd 1, Louth 1 Kettering 2nd 2, CoP 7th 0 March Town 2nd 2, Cambridge City 6th 0 Cambridge South 3rd 2, St Neots 3rd 5 CoP 8th 0.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Wisbech Town 4th 7 Louth 2nd 1, Spalding 4th 3 Leadenham 2nd 0, Alford & District 2nd 1 Spalding 5th 2, Bourne Deeping 5th 7 Long Sutton 4th 0, Long Sutton 3rd 5 Bourne Deeping 6th 0.
Women’s Division Two NW: Long Sutton 3 Royston 3, Spalding 1 Newmarket 2, CoP 2nd 0 Cambridge Nomads 3, Wisbech Town 2nd 0 St Neots 5, Alford & District 2 Cambridge City 3rd 3, Cambridge Uni 3rd 5 Bourne Deeping 1.
Women’s Division Three NW: Newmarket 2nd 0 CoP 3rd 1, Haverhill 1 Horncastle 1, Huntingdon 0 Spalding 2nd 3, St Ives 2nd 2 Pelicans 1, Cambridge City 4th 1 Cambridge South 2, Ely City 18 Wisbech Town 3rd 0.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Skegness 4 Louth 2nd 1, Spalding 3rd 1 Long Sutton 2nd 2, CoP 4th 0 March Town 2, Bourne Deeping 2nd 2 Spilsby 3, Leadenham 5 Alford & District 2nd 0, Woodhall Spa 2 Bourne Deeping 3rd 2.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier B: Old Southendian v Blueharts, Wisbech Town v Felixstowe, Havering v Cambridge Uni 2nd, CoP 2nd v Norwich City, Spalding v I-ES, Waltham Forest v West Herts 2nd.
Men’s Division One: Blueharts 2nd v Cambridge City 3rd, Harleston Magpies 2nd v Bishop’s Stortford, Long Sutton v East London, Norwich City 2nd v Shefford & Sandy, Upminster v CoP 3rd, Wapping 2nd v Bourne Deeping.
Men’s Division Three NW: Leadenham v St Ives, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Cambridge City Vets, Wisbech Town 2nd v St Neots, CoP 4th v Spalding 2nd, Spalding 3rd v Horncastle, Ely City v Long Sutton 2nd.
Men’s Division Four NW: Cambridge City 5th v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v Cambridge South 2nd, St Ives 2nd v Alford & District, CoP 6th v Kettering, Wellingborough v Wisbech Town 3rd, St Neots 2nd v CoP 5th.
Men’s Division Five NW: Cambridge South 3rd v CoP 7th, CoP 8th v Cambridge City 6th, Horncastle 2nd v St Neots 3rd, Ely City 2nd v Bourne Deeping 4th, Kettering 2nd v St Ives 3rd, March Town 2nd v Louth.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Bourne Deeping 6th v Bourne Deeping 5th, Leadenham 2nd v Long Sutton 3rd, Louth 2nd v Spalding 4th, Spalding 5th v Wisbech Town 4th, Long Sutton 4th v Alford & District 2nd.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd v Wisbech Town 2nd, Bourne Deeping v Alford & District, Newmarket v Cambridge Uni 3rd, Royston v Spalding, Cambridge Nomads v Long Sutton, St Neots v CoP 2nd.
Women’s Division Three NW: Cambridge South v St Ives 2nd, Wisbech Town 3rd v Cambridge City 4th, Horncastle v Ely City, CoP 3rd v Haverhill, Spalding 2nd v Newmarket 2nd, Pelicans v Huntingdon.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Alford & District 2nd v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Leadenham, Long Sutton 2nd v Woodhall Spa, Louth 2nd v Spalding 3rd, March Town v Skegness, Spilsby v CoP 4th.