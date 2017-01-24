HOCKEY: Results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
RESULTS
Men’s Premier B: Spalding 5 Blueharts 2, Old Southendian 1 Cambridge Uni 2nd 4, Wisbech Town 2 Norwich City 5.
Men’s Division One: CoP 3rd 2 Shefford & Sandy 2, Norwich City 2nd 2 Bourne Deeping 3.
Men’s Division Three NW: Spalding 3rd 1 St Ives 2, Ely City 4 Cambridge City Vets 0, Leadenham 1 St Neots 3, Wisbech Town 2nd 0 CoP 4th 4.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wellingborough 1 Bourne Deeping 3rd 3, St Neots 2nd 1 Cambridge South 2nd 5, Cambridge City 5th 4 Alford & District 2, Cambridge Nomads 2nd 1 Kettering 1, St Ives 2nd 4 CoP 6th 2.
Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd 2 CoP 7th 0, March Town 2nd 3 Cambridge City 6th 0, Cambridge South 3rd 4 St Neots 3rd 2, Horncastle 2nd 6 Ely City 2nd 1, Louth 6 St Ives 3rd 1.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Spalding 5th 0 Bourne Deeping 5th 3, Long Sutton 4th 2 Long Sutton 3rd 3, Bourne Deeping 6th 0 Spalding 4th 9, Leadenham 2nd 4 Louth 2nd 2, Alford & District 2nd 3 Wisbech Town 4th 3.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd 4 Cambridge Uni 3rd 1, Bourne Deeping 1 Spalding 3, Newmarket 4 Royston 3, CoP 2nd 2 Long Sutton 2.
Women’s Division Three NW: Pelicans 3 Cambridge City 4th 1, Cambridge South 3 Ely City 1, Horncastle 3 CoP 3rd 1.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): March Town 4 Bourne Deeping 2nd 1, Spilsby 2 Leadenham 2, Alford & District 2nd 2 Woodhall Spa 2, Bourne Deeping 3rd 1 Spalding 3rd 3, CoP 4th 2 Skegness 3.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier B: I-ES v CoP 2nd, Norwich City v Havering, West Herts 2nd v Spalding, Blueharts v Waltham Forest, Felixstowe v Old Southendian, Cambridge Uni 2nd v Wisbech Town.
Men’s Division One: East London v Harleston Magpies 2nd, CoP 3rd v Norwich City 2nd, Bourne Deeping v Upminster, Cambridge City 3rd v Wapping 2nd, Bishop’s Stortford v Blueharts 2nd, Shefford & Sandy v Long Sutton.
Men’s Division Three NW: Horncastle v CoP 4th, Spalding 2nd v Wisbech Town 2nd, Long Sutton 2nd v Spalding 3rd, St Ives v Ely City, Cambridge City Vets v Leadenham, St Neots v Bourne Deeping 2nd.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 3rd v CoP 6th, Kettering v St Ives 2nd, CoP 5th v Wellingborough, Bourne Deeping 3rd v St Neots 2nd, Cambridge South 2nd v Cambridge City 5th, Alford & District v Cambridge Nomads 2nd.
Men’s Division Five NW: St Ives 3rd v Ely City 2nd, Bourne Deeping 4th v Horncastle 2nd, Louth v Kettering 2nd, CoP 7th v March Town 2nd, Cambridge City 6th v Cambridge South 3rd, St Neots 3rd v CoP 8th.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Wisbech Town 4th v Louth 2nd, Spalding 4th v Leadenham 2nd, Alford & District 2nd v Spalding 5th, Bourne Deeping 5th v Long Sutton 4th, Long Sutton 3rd v Bourne Deeping 6th.
Women’s Division Two NW: Long Sutton v Royston, Spalding v Newmarket, CoP 2nd v Cambridge Nomads, Wisbech Town 2nd v St Neots, Alford & District v Cambridge City 3rd, Cambridge Uni 3rd v Bourne Deeping.
Women’s Division Three NW: Newmarket 2nd v CoP 3rd, Haverhill v Horncastle, Huntingdon v Spalding 2nd, St Ives 2nd v Pelicans, Cambridge City 4th v Cambridge South, Ely City v Wisbech Town 3rd.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Skegness v Louth 2nd, Spalding 3rd v Long Sutton 2nd, CoP 4th v March Town, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Spilsby, Leadenham v Alford & District 2nd, Woodhall Spa v Bourne Deeping 3rd.