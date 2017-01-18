HOCKEY: Results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
EAST LEAGUES
RESULTS
Men’s Premier B: Cambridge Uni 2nd 1 Waltham Forest 2, CoP 2nd 7 Wisbech Town 0.
Men’s Division One: Bourne Deeping 4 CoP 3rd 3, Cambridge City 3rd 3 Norwich City 2nd 3, East London 1 Wapping 2nd 2.
Men’s Division Three NW: St Ives 6 Long Sutton 2nd 3, Cambridge City Vets 4 Spalding 3rd 3.
Men’s Division Four NW: St Ives 2nd 4 Wisbech Town 3rd 2, Bourne Deeping 3rd 0 CoP 5th 4, Cambridge South 2nd 3 Wellingborough 0, Kettering 6 Cambridge City 5th 2, CoP 6th 1 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 4.
Men’s Division Five NW: Cambridge City 6th 3 Kettering 2nd 1, Bourne Deeping 4th 3 Cambridge South 3rd 1.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 2nd 1 Wisbech Town 4th 0, Spalding 4th 5 Long Sutton 4th 0.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge Uni 3rd 2 St Neots 4, Royston 2 Bourne Deeping 1.
Women’s Division Three NW: St Ives 2nd 2 Huntingdon 1.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Bourne Deeping 2nd 1 CoP 4th 2, Leadenham 9 March Town 1, Woodhall Spa 2 Spilsby 3.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier B: Spalding v Blueharts, Waltham Forest v Felixstowe, Old Southendian v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Wisbech Town v Norwich City, West Herts 2nd v I-ES.
Men’s Division One: Upminster v Cambridge City 3rd, Wapping 2nd v Bishop’s Stortford, Blueharts 2nd v East London, CoP 3rd v Shefford & Sandy, Norwich City 2nd v Bourne Deeping.
Men’s Division Three NW: Spalding 3rd v St Ives, Ely City v Cambridge City Vets, Leadenham v St Neots, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Spalding 2nd, Wisbech Town 2nd v CoP 4th, Long Sutton 2nd v Horncastle.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wellingborough v Bourne Deeping 3rd, St Neots 2nd v Cambridge South 2nd, Cambridge City 5th v Alford & District, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v Kettering, St Ives 2nd v CoP 6th, CoP 5th v Wisbech Town 3rd.
Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd v CoP 7th, March Town 2nd v Cambridge City 6th, Cambridge South 3rd v St Neots 3rd, CoP 8th v Bourne Deeping 4th, Horncastle 2nd v Ely City 2nd, Louth v St Ives 3rd.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Spalding 5th v Bourne Deeping 5th, Long Sutton 4th v Long Sutton 3rd, Bourne Deeping 6th v Spalding 4th, Leadenham 2nd v Louth 2nd, Alford & District 2nd v Wisbech Town 4th.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge Nomads v Wisbech Town 2nd, St Neots v Alford & District, Cambridge City 3rd v Cambridge Uni 3rd, Bourne Deeping v Spalding, Newmarket v Royston, CoP 2nd v Long Sutton.
Women’s Division Three NW: Spalding 2nd v St Ives 2nd, Pelicans v Cambridge City 4th, Cambridge South v Ely City, Wisbech Town 3rd v Haverhill , Horncastle v CoP 3rd, Huntingdon v Newmarket 2nd.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): March Town v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Spilsby v Leadenham, Alford & District 2nd v Woodhall Spa, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Spalding 3rd, Long Sutton 2nd v Louth 2nd, CoP 4th v Skegness.