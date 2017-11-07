HOCKEY: Magpies masterclass as Spalding lose 13-0

Spalding were on the wrong end of a masterclass display by Harleston Magpies who are pushing for a return to National League hockey.

Travelling into Norfolk with five players unavailable, Spalding knew this was always going to be a difficult task and they weren’t allowed to settle – conceding three in the first 10 minutes.

Spalding continued to battle hard but had no answer to the neat inter-play Magpies produced and went into the half-time break five down.

With the objective to keep the scoreline respectable, Magpies had other ideas and continued to push hard by exposing defensive frailties and showing everyone how the game should be played – passing and moving the ball around at pace.

Spalding felt unlucky with some of the decisions and goals which were conceded as they believed the scoreline flattered the home side who handed out a severe lesson.

On Saturday, they face fellow strugglers Blueharts who achieved promotion with Spalding last season.

Most key players return and this will be decisive game to set up the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s ladies first team travelled to Pelicans in need of a much-needed win to get the season back on track.

But it wasn’t to be as the home side dug in for a 2-1 win. Evie Maltby scored Spalding’s goal.