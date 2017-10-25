HOCKEY: Lyn leaves it late for Long Sutton’s winner

Lyn Tancred fired a hat-trick to keep Long Sutton level on points at the top of the table.

Leah Goodley was also on target in the 4-3 win against Alford at Skegness Grammar School.

Long Sutton decided to play against the wind in the first half and immediately the home side were out of the blocks.

Alford controlled the first 10 minutes but then a long through-ball found Tancred whose foray into the D was met with a shove in the back as she was about to strike for goal.

The decision of a penalty corner was slightly puzzling when a flick was the more likely outcome and the goal-scoring opportunity came to nothing.

Alford soon made the early pressure count when they were quicker to react to a second phase ball from keeper Lorraine Wallis and the ball trickled past Sutton’s defenders into the net.

This seemed to galvanise Long Sutton who went straight down the other end to secure another penalty corner.

Lisa Baker hit out, Connie Gittins’ stick stopped the ball and Tancred cleanly hit the strike past the keeper’s right foot into the backboard.

Alford created another chance which was met by Wallis flinging herself to her left to push the ball round the post.

A penalty corner was given again when Goodley was shoved in the back inside the D in the act of shooting.

In the second half, some of the passing and movement was outstanding as Emmie Gittins, Charlie Leuty, skipper Jo Bland and Louise Southgate were instrumental in putting Sutton on the front foot.

Against the run of play, Alford won a penalty corner and the ball was slipped right for a shot across Wallis into the far corner.

The equaliser came as good work from Bland and Tancred saw the ball crossed to Goodley who made no mistake from close range – slotting the ball past the stranded keeper.

Southgate found Tancred for her second goal of the game to put Sutton 3-2 up.

The defence of Amber Jones, Lauren Cooper, Tania White and Baker – marshalled by Gemma Parr – had Alford under control.

But a hopeful ball into the D found the home striker who controlled and hit a shot. Wallis parried but the ball went straight back to the striker who made it 3-3.

Following Alford’s short corner, Gittins sped forward under pressure and played a pass through to Tancred who had moved beyond the last defender.

One-on-one with the keeper, the game was there for Tancred and Sutton.

Into the D, she slotted past the keeper’s right boot to put Sutton ahead under a minute from full-time.

On Saturday, they are back at Peele School for a 1pm pushback against Cambridge University 2nd.