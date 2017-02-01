HOCKEY: Long Sutton look to bounce back in style

The second half of the season finally got under way for Long Sutton men’s first team – eight weeks after their previous league game!

They went down 4-1 away to Shefford & Sandy on Saturday despite taking the lead.

Sutton started brightly by immediately putting the home side on the back foot.

Shefford had two players sent to the sin bin for two minutes.

Sutton capitalised and scored the best goal of the game with a slick, flowing move.

Jamie Featherstone stole the ball in the midfield and found Ben Shore who picked out Josh Fyson for a deflection into the top corner.

As the half went on, though, Sutton started to tire and Shefford began to build momentum by utilising their squad to good effect.

Shefford equalised through a lucky deflection and soon went in front with a well-worked short corner.

Sutton came out in the second half in the same style as the first by dominating the first 10 minutes.

However, they just couldn’t sustain their efforts.

Shefford took advantage, rotating their players and making it extremely hard for Sutton.

Shefford added another two lovely short corners and were deserved winners.

Sutton will look to bounce back at home this weekend, hopefully with their squad back to full strength.

Spalding ladies first team were unable to build on their impressive victory last week as they lost 2-1 to Newmarket.

They started brightly with some penetrating attacks in the opening period.

The home team were soon ahead when Charlotte Maplethorpe deceived the keeper.

Spalding continued to press but lacked the scoring instinct.

Newmarket came back into the game and equalised midway through the first half. End-to-end play followed but defences were in charge.

Newmarket gradually started to dominate the game after the interval as Spalding found themselves under increasing pressure.

Outstanding work from Karen Timby in midfield kept Spalding in the game but the visitors grabbed a winner.