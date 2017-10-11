HOCKEY: Long Sutton close to first win of season

Have your say

Long Sutton men’s first team got off the mark by sharing 10 goals with Shefford & Sandy.

The opening point of the campaign came courtesy of Ben Shore (3) and Josh Fyson (2).

Photos by Tim Wilson

Shore missed the target after 30 seconds and the deadlock was broken by the visitors with a short corner.

Fyson levelled, only for Shefford to restore the lead, and Shore’s double made it 3-2 at half-time.

Shefford equalised but Shore slotted home for his hat-trick.

Again the lead was short-lived but a penalty flick was converted by Fyson with just three minutes to go.

Shefford hit back and Sutton almost conceded again but the game finished 5-5.

Spalding men’s first team suffered their third defeat of their East League Premier A campaign against Cambridge University.

Spalding opened the scoring with Sam Highfield on hand to finish a sweet move from defence to attack.

A couple of great chances fell to Connor Allen and Steve Rogers but the leveller came just before half-time.

Cambridge went ahead with 10 minutes left and then added another goal at the end as Spalding went for broke in search of the equaliser.

Spalding have now played three teams from the top four in the league.

They host last year’s National League relegated team Wapping on Saturday.

Spalding ladies first team missed a series of chances and lost to a single strike away to Cambridge University 2nd.

Louise Southgate scored the equaliser as Long Sutton drew 1-1 at Cambridge South.