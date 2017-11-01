HOCKEY: Liam makes a point to get Spalding off mark

Have your say

Spalding picked up their first-ever point in the Men’s Premier A league.

Liam Brazier’s goal was soon cancelled out by Ipswich in the bottom-of-the-table clash at Glen Park on Saturday.

Photos by Tim Wilson

Both sides had failed to register a point between them in the opening five games.

The experience of Ipswich, with several having played at National League level, proved the challenge for a much younger Spalding outfit.

The visitors forced several penalty corners and Josh Rowbottom made a goalline clearance.

But Spalding weathered the early storm and steadily got into the game.

Spalding failed to find the form of the previous week against City of Peterborough as they struggled to get going through the gears.

A penalty corner was neatly deflected by Brazier to put them ahead.

However, Ipswich scored just before the interval.

The second half became more open and expansive with both sides creating chances, but neither managed to find the winner.

Spalding won several penalty corners right at the end of the game but were unable to capitalise and the scoreline finished honours even with a point apiece.

On Saturday, they make the trip to former National League side Harleston Magpies.

Meanwhile, Long Sutton lost 4-1 at Sudbury in Division One despite taking the lead through Will Cook.

The ladies first team beat Cambridge University 2nd. Lisa Baker’s opener was followed by a first senior goal for Amber Jones.