HOCKEY: League season starts on Saturday

This weekend’s fixture list
EAST LEAGUE
MEN
Premier B: Blueharts v I-ES, Felixstowe v West Herts 2nd, Cambridge Uni 2nd v Spalding, Norwich City v Waltham Forest, CoP 2nd v Old Southendian, Havering v Wisbech Town.
Division One: Bourne Deeping v Shefford & Sandy, Cambridge City 3rd v CoP 3rd, Bishop’s Stortford v Norwich City 2nd, East London v Upminster, Long Sutton v Wapping 2nd, Harleston Magpies 2nd v Blueharts 2nd.
Division 3NW: St Ives v Horncastle, Cambridge City Vets v Long Sutton 2nd, St Neots v Spalding 3rd, Spalding 2nd v Ely City, CoP 4th v Leadenham, Wisbech Town 2nd v Bourne Deeping 2nd.
Division 4NW: Bourne Deeping 3rd v Wisbech Town 3rd, Cambridge South 2nd v CoP 5th, Alford & District v Wellingborough, Kettering v St Neots 2nd, CoP 6th v Cambridge City 5th, St Ives 2nd v Cambridge Nomads 2nd.
Division 5NW: CoP 7th v St Ives 3rd, Cambridge City 6th v Louth, St Neots 3rd v Kettering 2nd, Bourne Deeping 4th v March Town 2nd, Ely City 2nd v Cambridge South 3rd, Horncastle 2nd v CoP 8th.
WOMEN
Division 2NW: Wisbech Town 2nd v Long Sutton, Alford & District v CoP 2nd, Cambridge Uni 3rd v Cambridge Nomads, Spalding v St Neots, Royston v Cambridge City 3rd, Newmarket v Bourne Deeping.
Division 3NW: St Ives 2nd v Newmarket 2nd, Cambridge City 4th v Huntingdon, Ely City v Spalding 2nd, Haverhill v Pelicans, CoP 3rd v Cambridge South, Horncastle v Wisbech Town 3rd.
Division 4NW(N): Bourne Deeping 2nd v Skegness, Leadenham v CoP 4th, Woodhall Spa v March Town, Spalding 3rd v Spilsby, Louth 2nd v Alford & District 2nd, Long Sutton 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd.