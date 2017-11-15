HOCKEY: Last-gasp penalty rescues a point

Have your say

The bottom-of-the-table clash between two newly-promoted teams ended all-square.

The bottom-of-the-table clash between two newly-promoted teams ended all-square.

Blueharts and Spalding shared four goals in Hitchin on Saturday to double their points tally.

A last-gasp penalty by teenager Joe Rogers rescued a point from the jaws of defeat.

But this was a must-win game heading towards the midway stage of the season.

Both sides started strongly as Liam Brazier came close then Nathan Davy made a fine save.

Blueharts kept the ball well and they opened the scoring following a defensive slip.

Connor Allen’s penalty miss looked to be costly but in the second half Spalding moved up another gear as they pushed for an equaliser.

However, Blueharts made it 2-0 with 20 minutes to play.

Stuart Cunnington pulled one back with a penalty corner strike which gave some hope.

Spalding won a penalty corner on the stroke of full-time.

The shot was illegally stopped on the line by the defender and the penalty was calmly slotted in by Rogers.

Spalding face top-of-the-table St Albans at Glen Park on Saturday.