HOCKEY: Josh to lead Spalding at highest level

Spalding are facing another challenging season as they look to build on the progress of recent years.

Josh Rowbottom will once again lead the men’s first team which has achieved four promotions in the last six seasons.

He will lead them in the East Premier A division which is the highest level ever reached by the club in their 64-year history.

They will meet the likes of Cambridge University men’s first team, City of Peterborough and former national indoor champions St Albans.

Striker Stuart Cunnington continues as lead coach as the squad blends homegrown talent with new signings.

The club’s youth policy has produced enough players for the club to enter a men’s sixth team in the East League for the first time.

All men’s teams will train at Glen Park on Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Meanwhile, Jodie Abraham and Lotti Boreham have taken over in charge of the ladies first team and signed former Welsh international player and experienced coach Mike Yeoman as they set their sights on promotion to Division One.

As with the men’s section, the ladies have seen player numbers rise significantly enough for the club to enter a fourth team for the coming season.

All ladies teams will train on Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

The increase in teams has meant that capacity at the club’s home ground at Glen Park has been exceeded and some home fixtures will be played at Peter Paine, Boston.

New members of all abilities are always welcome.

Spalding are running coaching sessions for boys and girls aged six to 14 at Glen Park on the five Wednesday mornings in August from 9.30am to 11am.

For more information, visit www.spaldinghockeyclub.co.uk or email fredricmorris@yahoo.co.uk