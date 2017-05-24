HOCKEY: John Harrox claim trophy for fourth time

The finals of the Spalding Primary Schools tournaments, held in association with Spalding Hockey Club, were staged at Glen Park.

Around 170 primary school children from 13 schools took part in the tournament with teams being divided into four leagues – advanced, intermediate and beginners levels.

In the advanced league, Moulton’s John Harrox were outstanding winners – being victorious in all of their four games.

Wins over Ayscoughfee A (4-1), Pinchbeck East A (4-0), Wyberton A (2-0) and St Norbert’s A (3-1) ensured that the trophy returned to Moulton after a gap of two years.

John Harrox have now won the main trophy for four of the six years with St Norbert’s winning the other two.

Ayscoughfee A came back strongly after their early defeat to John Harrox and their wins over St Norbert’s A (3-2) and Pinchbeck East A (2-1) ensured the runners-up slot.

In the intermediate league, Ayscoughfee B beat a strong Boston Tower Road A team (1-0) and St John’s A (3-2) then held on in a tense draw (1-1) with Pinchbeck East B in their final game to clinch the title.

Given Ayscoughfee’s success in the advanced league, this shows a great strength in depth at the school.

Beginner league A was another tightly contested competition with St John’s B and Weston Hills battling it out right to the end.

St John’s opened with a draw (2-2) against John Harrox B before beating Wyberton B (1-0) and St John’s B (3-1).

They lost to Weston Hills (2-1) in their closing game but it was just enough to clinch the league on goal difference.

Weston Hills had beaten Monks House A (1-0), drawn (0-0) with John Harrox B and lost (2-1) to Wyberton B before the last game.

In the beginner B league, Boston’s Tower Road B team went through undefeated, beating St Norbert’s B (2-1) and Gosberton Academy (2-0) and drawing with Monks House B (1-1) and John Harrox C (1-1) to take the title.

There was little to split the chasing pack of John Harrox C, St Norbert’s B and Monks House B.

Following the tournament, a special presentation was made to senior umpire Bill Watt by Andy Dale, regional manager for England Hockey, on his retirement.

Watt, who has umpired at all the primary schools tournaments over the last six years, had decided that he would finally hang up his whistle after a long and distinguished career.

Dale rounded off the presentation ceremony with praise for all concerned in running the tournament.

He added that this format is now being put in place by other hockey clubs in his area as a way of promoting the game at junior level.

He was impressed by the overall standard of the players in all leagues and commented that their enthusiasm and commitment was a credit to the game of hockey.

The five tournament dates for the 2017-18 season have been circulated.

Advanced League

Results: John Harrox A 4 Ayscoughfee A 1, Pinchbeck East A 2 Wyberton A 0, St Norbert’s A 2 Ayscoughfee A 3, John Harrox A 4 Pinchbeck East A 0, St Norbert’s A 3 Wyberton A 1, Ayscoughfee A 2 Pinchbeck East A 1, Wyberton A 0 John Harrox A 2, Pinchbeck East A 2 St Norbert’s A 2, Ayscoughfee A 0 Wyberton A 2, St Norbert’s A 1 John Harrox A 3.

Intermediate League

Results: St John’s A 2 Pinchbeck East B 2, Ayscoughfee B 1 Tower Road A 0, Ayscoughfee B 3 St John’s A 2, Tower Road A 0 Pinchbeck East B 0, St John’s A 0 Tower Road A 4, Ayscoughfee B 1 Pinchbeck East B 1.

Beginner League A

Results: Weston Hills 1 Monks House A 0, John Harrox B 2 St John’s B 2, Wyberton B 2 Weston Hills 1, Monks House A 0 John Harrox B 1, St John’s B 1 Wyberton B 0, Weston Hills 0 John Harrox B 0, Monks House A 1 St John’s B 3, Wyberton B 0 John Harrox B 0, Weston Hills 2 St John’s B 1, Wyberton B 2 Monks House A 2.

Beginner League B

Results: St Norbert’s B 1 John Harrox C 1, Gosberton Academy 0 Monks House B 2, Tower Road B 2 St Norbert’s B 1, John Harrox C 0 Gosberton Academy 0, Monks House B 1 Tower Road B 1, St Norbert’s B 2 Gosberton Academy 0, John Harrox C 4 Monks House B 0, Tower Road B 2 Gosberton Academy 0, St Norbert’s B 0 Monks House B 0, Tower Road B 1 John Harrox 1.