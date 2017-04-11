HOCKEY: Hat-trick of shoot-out saves in cup final

Spalding men’s first team – who have gained promotion to the East Premier A league – beat Bourne Deeping in a tense penalty shuttle shoot-out after the scores were level in Sunday’s final.

Having secured their place in the Premier B division for next season, Bourne Deeping started the stronger.

Bourne Deeping celebrate the opener

Spalding were under pressure for the opening period and found themselves 2-0 down after 10 minutes.

The home side bounced back and Joe Rogers reduced the arrears with a neatly-taken penalty.

Bourne Deeping then worked the ball around well in midfield and made it 3-1 with a well-placed shot.

Once again Spalding responded and a mazy run from Rogers ended with a neat pass to Michael Morris to turn in at the far post to make it 3-2 at the interval.

The match-winning penalty

End-to-end play was the order of the day at the start of the second half but Bourne Deeping stretched their lead once again after 10 minutes.

Once again Spalding reacted with Sam Sly diving bravely to turn the ball past the advancing keeper to make it 4-3.

Glenn Richardson had an effort well saved and a cheeky lob from Morris went close to getting the equaliser as Spalding pushed forward.

The visitors remained dangerous on the break but Sam Howitt and James Grant stood firm in the home defence.

Joe Rogers scores a penalty

With just seven minutes remaining, Stuart Cunnington rifled home a short corner to bring the scores level.

In the Olympic-style penalty shuttle, Spalding’s young keeper Nathan Davy – who has played for the club’s third team this season – was outstanding, making three superb saves despite having broken a finger during the game.

Cunnington, Harry Williams and Rogers scored for Spalding with just one reply from Bourne Deeping to clinch the title for the second time in three years.

Michael Morris makes it 3-2

Sam Sly on target