HOCKEY: Hat-trick for Cunnington - results and fixtures

Spalding started their first-ever Premier A campaign slowly and gifted Letchworth three goals in the opening 15 minutes.

After that, they settled down and matched the home team in goals and possession.

Goalscoring ace Stuart Cunnington fired home a hat-trick as Spalding fought their way into the game.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s ladies claimed a 3-0 win over Cambridge Nomads with goals from Macy Carr, Caroline Chester-O’Neill and Karen Timby in their opening league match.

RESULTS

Men’s Premier A: Wapping 1 Harleston Magpies 1, Cambridge Uni 2 CoP 5, Bedford 4 Ipswich 1, Letchworth 6 Spalding 3, Chelmsford 1 Blueharts 1, Saffron Walden 0 St Albans 3.

Men’s Premier B: Wisbech 4 West Herts 2nd 0, Bourne Deeping 2 Dereham 3, Cambridge City 2nd 5 Norwich City 1, Havering 2 I-ES 3, CoP 2nd 2 Cambridge Uni 2nd 1, Waltham Forest 0 Wapping 2nd 5.

Men’s Division One: East London 6 Long Sutton 3, Felixstowe 1 Shefford & Sandy 5, Old Southendian 5 Cambridge Nomads 2, Sudbury 5 Cambridge City 3rd 2, Broxbourne 4 Upminster 3, Bishop’s Stortford 2 Wapping 3rd 2.

Men’s Division Three NW: March Town 4 Ely City 2, St Neots 6 Spalding 3rd 1, CoP 5th 2 Cambridge City Vets 0, Cambridge City 4th 2 CoP 4th 1, Spalding 2nd 0 Bourne Deeping 2nd 5, Kettering 4 Leadenham 1.

Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd 7 Long Sutton 2nd 3, St Ives 2nd 2 Cambridge South 2nd 1, Cambridge City 5th 2 Bourne Deeping 3rd 4, Bourne Deeping 4th 3 CoP 6th 1, Cambridge South 3rd 4 St Neots 2nd 1, Alford 3 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 2.

Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd 0 Kettering 2nd 6, Wellingborough 3 Horncastle 2nd 0, CoP 7th 1 St Neots 4th 1, St Neots 3rd 1 Cambridge City 6th 1, Spalding 4th 2 St Ives 3rd 1, Louth 9 Wisbech Town 3rd 1.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 3rd 2 Alford 2nd 0, Wisbech Town 4th 4 Bourne Deeping 6th 1, Spalding 6th 1 CoP 8th 2, Leadenham 2nd 4 Spalding 5th 1, Long Sutton 3rd 4 Louth 2nd 1.

Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd 1 Pelicans 0, Cambridge Uni 2nd 2 CoP 2nd 2, Cambridge Nomads 0 Spalding 3, Cambridge South 2 St Ives 2nd 1, Long Sutton 3 Wisbech Town 2nd 0.

Women’s Division Three NW: March Town 4 Haverhill 7, Bourne Deeping 10 Horncastle 0, Spalding 2nd 5 Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0, Bury St Edmunds 2nd 0 Cambridge City 4th 3, CoP 3rd 0 Cambridge Uni 3rd 0, Ely City 6 Huntingdon 1.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd 5 Louth 2nd 0, Bourne Deeping 3rd 0 CoP 4th 2, Woodhall Spa 0 Leadenham 10, Spilsby 4 Alford 2nd 3.

FIXTURES

Men’s Premier A: Harleston Magpies v Saffron Walden, CoP v Wapping, Ipswich v Cambridge Uni, Spalding v Bedford, Blueharts v Letchworth, St Albans v Chelmsford.

Men’s Premier B: West Herts 2nd v Waltham Forest, Dereham v Wisbech Town, Norwich City v Bourne Deeping, I-ES v Cambridge City 2nd, Cambridge Uni 2nd v Havering, Wapping 2nd v CoP 2nd.

Men’s Division One: Long Sutton v Bishop’s Stortford, Shefford & Sandy v East London, Cambridge Nomads v Felixstowe, Cambridge City 3rd v Old Southendian, Upminster v Sudbury, Wapping 3rd v Broxbourne.

Men’s Division Three NW: Ely City v Kettering, Spalding 3rd v March Town, Cambridge City Vets v St Neots, CoP 4th v CoP 5th, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Cambridge City 4th, Leadenham v Spalding 2nd.

Men’s Division Four NW: Long Sutton 2nd v Alford, Bourne Deeping 3rd v St Ives 2nd, Cambridge South 2nd v Wisbech Town 2nd, CoP 6th v Cambridge City 5th, St Neots 2nd v Bourne Deeping 4th, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v Cambridge South 3rd.

Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd v Louth, Horncastle 2nd v March Town 2nd, St Neots 4th v Wellingborough, Cambridge City 6th v CoP 7th, St Ives 3rd v St Neots 3rd, Wisbech Town 3rd v Spalding 4th.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Alford 2nd v Long Sutton 3rd, Bourne Deeping 6th v Leadenham 3rd, CoP 8th v Wisbech Town 4th, Spalding 5th v Spalding 6th, Louth 2nd v Bourne Deeping 5th.

Women’s Division Two NW: Pelicans v Long Sutton, CoP 2nd v Cambridge City 3rd, Spalding v Alford, St Ives 2nd v Cambridge Nomads, Wisbech Town 2nd v Cambridge South.

Women’s Division Three NW: Haverhill v Ely City, Horncastle v March Town, Bury St Edmunds 3rd v Bourne Deeping, Cambridge City 4th v Spalding 2nd, Cambridge Uni 3rd v Bury St Edmunds 2nd, Huntingdon v CoP 3rd.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Louth 2nd v Long Sutton 2nd, CoP 4th v Spalding 3rd, Leadenham v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Alford 2nd v Woodhall Spa, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Spilsby.