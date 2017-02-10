HOCKEY: Golden girl Shona inspires youngsters

Youngsters from Bourne Deeping Hockey Club were given an inspirational talk from Shona McCallin, part of the Great Britain women’s team who won Olympic gold in Rio last summer.

Taking a break from her rigorous training regime, Shona gave a presentation to around 90 members of the club’s junior section and parents.

Medal winners

She stayed to sign autographs and answer questions all about her journey from first picking up a hockey stick aged six at local club Newark to becoming a full-time athlete and representing her country on the biggest stage of all.

As an ambassador for local charity Inspire+, Shona has been talking to school children all around the area about what it takes to become an Olympian.

She even managed to drop in on a hockey festival for primary schools in the Deepings area being run by coaches from Bourne Deeping and young leaders from The Deepings School.

Hard work, commitment, dedication, are all things you need to get to the top of your sport – but Shona’s biggest tip for future Olympians is ‘have fun!’

Shona McCallin with her gold medal

Young leaders at The Deepings School

Signing autographs for young fans

Shona McCallin and club juniors