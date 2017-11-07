HOCKEY: First win of season for Long Sutton

Have your say

Ben Shore’s hat-trick led Long Sutton to their first win of the season.

Josh Fyson was also on target in the 4-1 home victory against Cambridge City 3rd.

A stunning performance was fully rewarded with three points.

A perfectly-timed through-ball from Will Cook saw Luke Jackson dive across the face of goal to set up Shore for the opening goal.

Shore doubled his tally but brilliant defensive work from Andy Shore and Daniel Oldfield saw City’s squad become frustrated.

City battled back hard in the second half with a counter-attack.

Sutton then stepped up a gear as the midfield gained control – restoring their two-goal lead through Shore’s thunderous shot.

Fyson emphasised the superiority with a precise finish in the last few minutes to complete the scoring.