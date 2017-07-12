HOCKEY: Evans excited over new role at Long Sutton

Neil Evans has taken over as head coach at Long Sutton.

The 27-year-old has been a Level 2 coach for the past six years and previously worked at the City of Peterborough club.

The newly-appointed head coach in action

He also runs Hockey 4 U Academy which specialises in private one-to-one and group coaching.

Evans said: “I work alongside a small team of coaches that specialise in various different aspects of hockey – whether it be shooting, tackling, passing, goalkeeping or dribbling skills, all these can be covered.

“We have coached more than 100 individuals privately, groups, clubs and schools in the past four years.

“I have played hockey since I was 12 at City of Peterborough – winning junior player of the year and county player of the year before going to university at Sheffield Hallam.

“Coming back from uni, I went back to Peterborough where I won club player of the year twice and I currently play my hockey at Cambridge City in the National East Conference.

“Although I have taken the role as head coach at Long Sutton, being part of Hockey 4 u Academy there are a few other coaches who we will look to occasionally get involved with coaching – especially goalkeeper training and forward work.

“I took the role for many reasons but mainly to get involved with something exciting that is happening at Long Sutton.

“They are a friendly, great club with a great history and are looking to revamp and change their training structure.

“I intend to help in any way I can and coach every member of the club so that everybody can learn something, including myself.

“Being a head coach is a new role for me and I will be learning at the same time so it’s an exciting time for everyone at Long Sutton.

“There is a new buzz around the club and everyone is excited to try something new and get involved.”