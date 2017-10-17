HOCKEY: East Leagues results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
RESULTS
Men’s Premier A: Chelmsford 2 Harleston Magpies 2, Saffron Walden 1 Letchworth 0, Ipswich 0 CoP 3, Spalding 2 Wapping 6, Blueharts 1 Cambridge Uni 3, St Albans 3 Bedford 0.
Men’s Premier B: CoP 2nd 4 West Herts 2nd 1, Waltham Forest 0 Havering 2, Norwich City 1 Dereham 1, I-ES 3 Wisbech Town 1, Cambridge Uni 2nd 1 Bourne Deeping 1, Wapping 2nd 2 Cambridge City 2nd 4.
Men’s Division One: Broxbourne 3 Long Sutton 1, Bishop’s Stortford 2 Sudbury 1, Cambridge Nomads 4 Shefford & Sandy 5, Cambridge City 3rd 1 East London 4, Upminster 10 Felixstowe 0, Wapping 3rd 2 Old Southendian 2.
Men’s Division Three NW: Spalding 2nd 0 Ely City 4, Kettering 2 Cambridge City 4th 4, Cambridge City Vets 5 Spalding 3rd 0, CoP 4th 4 March Town 6, Bourne Deeping 2nd 2 St Neots 2, Leadenham 1 CoP 5th 0.
Men’s Division Four NW: Cambridge South 3rd 1 Long Sutton 2nd 0, Alford 0 Bourne Deeping 4th 3, Bourne Deeping 3rd 1 Cambridge South 2nd 2, CoP 6th 1 Wisbech Town 2nd 2, St Neots 2nd 1 St Ives 2nd 7, Cambridge Nomads 2nd 1 Cambridge City 5th 2.
Men’s Division Five NW: Spalding 4th 4 Kettering 2nd 1, Louth 6 St Neots 3rd 3, St Neots 4th 5 Horncastle 2nd 0, Cambridge City 6th 3 March Town 2nd 3, St Ives 3rd 2 Wellingborough 2, Wisbech Town 3rd 7 CoP 7th 0.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Bourne Deeping 5th 3 Alford 2nd 1, Long Sutton 3rd 1 Leadenham 2nd 2, CoP 8th 1 Bourne Deeping 6th 1, Spalding 5th 5 Leadenham 3rd 2, Louth 2nd 5 Spalding 6th 1.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge South 2 Pelicans 0, Long Sutton 4 Cambridge Nomads 1, Spalding 3 Cambridge City 3rd 1, St Ives 2nd 1 Cambridge Uni 2nd 3, Wisbech Town 2nd 0 Alford 6.
Women’s Division Three NW: CoP 3rd 1 Haverhill 2, Ely City 3 Bury St Edmunds 2nd 0, Bury St Edmunds 3rd 1 Horncastle 4, Cambridge City 4th 9 March Town 0, Cambridge Uni 3rd 1 Bourne Deeping 4, Huntingdon 1 Spalding 2nd 4.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Long Sutton 2nd 0 Spilsby 2, Leadenham 4 CoP 4th 4, Alford 2nd 1 Spalding 3rd 1, Bourne Deeping 2nd 1 Bourne Deeping 3rd 0.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier A: Wapping v Blueharts, Cambridge Uni v St Albans, Bedford v Saffron Walden, Letchworth v Chelmsford, Harleston Magpies v Ipswich, CoP v Spalding.
Men’s Premier B: Wisbech Town v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Bourne Deeping v Wapping 2nd, Cambridge City 2nd v Waltham Forest, Havering v CoP 2nd, West Herts 2nd v Norwich City, Dereham v I-ES.
Men’s Division One: East London v Upminster, Felixstowe v Wapping 3rd, Old Southendian v Bishop’s Stortford, Sudbury v Broxbourne, Long Sutton v Cambridge Nomads, Shefford & Sandy v Cambridge City 3rd.
Men’s Division Three NW: March Town v Bourne Deeping 2nd, St Neots v Leadenham, CoP 5th v Kettering, Cambridge City 4th v Spalding 2nd, Ely City v Cambridge City Vets, Spalding 3rd v CoP 4th.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd v St Neots 2nd, St Ives 2nd v Cambridge Nomads 2nd, Cambridge City 5th v Alford, Bourne Deeping 4th v Cambridge South 3rd, Long Sutton 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Cambridge South 2nd v CoP 6th.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd v St Ives 3rd, Wellingborough v Wisbech Town 3rd, CoP 7th v Louth, St Neots 3rd v Spalding 4th, Kettering 2nd v St Neots 4th, Horncastle 2nd v Cambridge City 6th Men’s Division Six NW (N): Wisbech Town 4th v Louth 2nd, Spalding 6th v Long Sutton 3rd, Leadenham 2nd v Bourne Deeping 5th, Alford 2nd v CoP 8th, Bourne Deeping 6th v Spalding 5th.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd v St Ives 2nd, Cambridge Uni 2nd v Wisbech Town 2nd, Alford v Long Sutton, Cambridge Nomadsv Cambridge South, CoP 2nd v Spalding.
Women’s Division Three NW: March Town v Cambridge Uni 3rd, Bourne Deeping v Huntingdon, Spalding 2nd v Ely City, Bury St Edmunds 2nd v CoP 3rd, Haverhill v Bury St Edmunds 3rd, Horncastle v Cambridge City 4th.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Woodhall Spa v Long Sutton 2nd, Louth 2nd v Leadenham, CoP 4th v Alford 2nd.